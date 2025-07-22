Karnataka Tourism Wins Accolades for Best Themed Display at IITM Chennai 2025

Karnataka Tourism Stall at IITM Chennai 2025 B2B Meetings at the Karnataka Tourism Stall at IITM Chennai 2025 Karnataka Tourism won The Best Themed Display at IITM Chennai 2025

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism made a remarkable impact at the India International Travel Mart (IITM) Chennai 2025, held from 16 to 18 July at the Chennai Trade Centre, with its vibrant and immersive participation as the Partner State. Showcasing the state’s diverse tourism offerings—from heritage and wildlife to culture and cuisine—the Karnataka Pavilion stood out for its creativity and concept-driven design, earning the prestigious ‘Best Themed Display’ award at the event.The Karnataka stall was thoughtfully curated to present the state as a year-round destination, seamlessly weaving together iconic attractions and immersive experiences. At the heart of the showcase were the UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Group of Monuments at Hampi, the Group of Monuments at Pattadakal, and the newly inscribed Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas (Belur, Halebidu, and Somanathapura). These monumental sites offered a visual celebration of Karnataka’s rich architectural and historical legacy.The pavilion also brought attention to Karnataka’s ecological treasures with vibrant depictions of Kabini, Bandipur, and Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, alongside nature getaways like Jog Falls, Coorg, and Chikmagalur. Cultural and culinary traditions were highlighted through engaging displays of local festivals, art forms, and cuisine, while special attention was given to the role of KSTDC properties in enhancing tourist experiences.The Karnataka delegation, led by the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, along with key stakeholders, engaged in impactful B2B meetings with tour operators, travel agents, influencers, and media from across South India. A comprehensive range of brochures, trail maps, coffee trail guides, and digital content helped communicate Karnataka’s appeal across themes such as heritage tourism, MICE, pilgrimage, adventure, and offbeat circuits.With over 220 exhibitors at IITM Chennai’s 25th edition, Karnataka Tourism’s award-winning presence reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its outreach in the South Indian travel market, fostering trade collaborations, and positioning the state as a holistic destination that truly embodies “One State, Many Worlds.”

Discover Karnataka World I Adventure I Heritage I Nature I Karnataka Tourism

