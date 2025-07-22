Complaints Continue to Rise in 2025; Over $800k Recovered for Consumers

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Complaints filed with the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) continue to rise. SCDCA received 3,137 complaints between January 1 to June 30, 2025, about 8% higher than the 2,904 complaints received during that same period in 2024. Approximately $823,379 has been recovered for consumers through the complaint process in the first six months of 2025, a 44% increase from 2024.

The top complaint categories so far include Vehicles (638), Real Estate (603) and Contractors (221). Those categories are similar to top complaint categories nationwide which are featured in the Consumer Federation of America’s (CFA) 2024 Consumer Complaint Survey Report. This annual report covers calendar year 2024 and gives a snapshot of issues consumers experienced in South Carolina’s marketplace while comparing it with other states. Overall, consumers filed 5,869 complaints with SCDCA in 2024 and $1,380,313.71 was recovered/saved for consumers.

South Carolina highlights in the report include:

A consumer purchased a used vehicle for $71,000. Several months after purchase, the bumper fell off due to no fault of the owner. The owner filed a complaint with SCDCA. After an unsuccessful sixth attempt to repair the bumper, the dealer agreed to trade in the vehicle for a brand-new vehicle valued at $71,000.

A hacker gained access to a consumer’s social media account and changed the password and verification process. The consumer contacted the platform but was unable to regain access. After filing a complaint with SCDCA, the account was recovered in ten days.

The report recognized SCDCA’s efforts to arm consumers about scam trends. In August 2024, SCDCA released a newly updated scam prevention guide, “Ditch the Pitch.” SCDCA partnered with the South Carolina Department on Aging to distribute 9,000 of the books through the Meals on Wheels program. In September 2024, SCDCA’s Administrator and Consumer Advocate Carri Grube Lybarker had the opportunity to testify before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs about these outreach efforts and new scam trends in the Palmetto State.

SCDCA will host a free webinar on Wednesday, July 23 at 10:30 a.m. to go over the voluntary mediation process and types of complaints we most commonly receive. To register for the “Filing a Complaint with SCDCA” presentation, click here.

Consumers can contact SCDCA directly with complaints regarding products or services purchased for personal, family or household use. To file a complaint, visit consumer.sc.gov and click FILE A COMPLAINT. To see if a business has complaints against it, consumers can use the Search Complaints tool on SCDCA’s website.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

###