Aviation Industry’s Engines Community Will Gather in Hamburg September 9-10 for Aero-Engines Europe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network ’s annual Aero-Engines Europe (#AEEUR), will be held September 9-10 in Hamburg, Germany at the CCH Congress Center, attracting industry leaders throughout the region.The annual conference and showcase is Europe’s largest gathering of aero engine executives to create new business and discuss the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in the industry. More than 650 executives from airlines, lessors, OEMs, MROs and suppliers will come together for a two-day conference and showcase to exchange best practices and innovative ideas, strengthen existing partnerships, and create new business.The conference agenda ( https://aeroengineseurope.aviationweek.com/en/conference/speakers.html ) will feature a Keynote by Derrick Seibert of host Lufthansa Technik, and a Fireside Chat by Mehmet Nane, Vice-Chairperson of the Board & Managing Director, Pegasus Airlines. The agenda features a number of speakers and panel discussions dedicated to a variety of timely topics, including Artificial Intelligence, presenting the evidence; Expanded engine support networks in Europe; Narrowbody focus: Keeping the balance between current and next generation engines; Fleet dynamics and retirement; Meeting or missing sustainability targets; Strategies for success: parts repair; Industry forecast presentation from Aviation Week Network; and more.The event is filled with opportunities to network including two evening receptions hosted by Lufthansa Technik, and a networking lunch hosted by elfc, as well as coffee breaks. Lufthansa Technik is also hosting a shop tour on the afternoon of September 10. All attendees can register here: https://aeroengineseurope.aviationweek.com/en/register.html “We are looking forward to bringing this event to Hamburg to address the most pressing challenges facing the aero engine community,” said Helen Curl, Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “Our attendees enjoy hearing from other industry leaders, and they take advantage of the intimate setting and numerous networking opportunities.”The Aero-Engines Europe Host Sponsor is Lufthansa Technik, and Premium Sponsors are elfc, IAI, and ramco. Sponsors are Air France Industries KLM E&M, Next Level Aviation, SES, and SETNA iO.ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #

