MRO Asia-Pacific Marks 25th Anniversary in Singapore, September 16-18

Region’s Largest Aviation MRO Event to Unite Global Leaders at Singapore Expo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network ’s MRO Asia-Pacific (#MROAP) will return to the Singapore Expo and Convention Centre this September 16–18, commemorating 25 years as the region’s leading gathering for the aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry.The robust Asia-Pacific market is experiencing high growth, with more than 6,500 new aircraft expected to be added to the region’s fleet of 9,600, a 3.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) after retirements, according to Brian Kough, Senior Director of Forecasts and Aerospace Insights for Aviation Week. The full forecast, which will be presented at the event, will also show $417 billion in MRO demand over 10 years in the region after 80,200 major service events, a 2.3% CAGR.A cornerstone of Asia-Pacific’s aviation calendar, MRO Asia-Pacific convenes top-tier professionals and decision-makers from around the world to examine industry challenges, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions across the entire MRO ecosystem.The event offers attendees expert-driven conference sessions, high-impact networking, and access to a robust marketplace where airlines, OEMs, MROs, lessors, and suppliers can engage in business development and collaboration. It is expected to draw more than 6,000 attendees from over 80 countries, including 900+ buyers representing airlines and lessors.Conference programming runs September 16–17 and features a comprehensive lineup of timely topics and strategic insights, including:• Navigating the Unknown: Strategies and Investments for Operational Continuity• The Potential of USM: Considerations for this Growing Strategic Option• Case Study Spotlight: Driving Efficiency Through Digital Transformation• AI Beyond the Buzz-Word: Delivering Real Efficiency Gains in Aviation• Aero-Engine Focus: Strategies for Managing Cost, Turnaround, and Reliability• Addressing the Talent Gap: Building, Retaining, and Developing Local Skills• India’s MRO Landscape: Investment Gaps and Growth Priorities• Interiors, Modifications and Upgrades: Insight into Airlines' Evolving Fleet StrategyFor a full agenda and session times, visit the conference program: https://mroasia.aviationweek.com/en/conference/conference-agenda.html The exhibition hall, open September 17–18, is sold out, featuring over 325 solution providers across the MRO value chain. Attendees will also benefit from complimentary access to the Go Live! Theater, where panels will address key topics such as:• MRO Potential in Southeast Asia• Strategies to Extend Parts Lifecycles• Developments in the Regional Cargo Market• Turboprop Engine Forecast• Panel Discussion: New Technology Update – Turboprop Engines“This milestone year is especially meaningful as we return to Singapore—our long-standing home in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Helen Curl, Vice President of Events, Aviation Week Network. “This event continues to serve as a vital platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, forge connections, and drive the future of MRO innovation.”The program begins with the 6th MRO Asia-Pacific Awards and Asia Aerospace Leadership Networking Reception on the evening of Monday, September 15, at the Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa. The awards ceremony will honor excellence across the MRO sector, spotlighting individuals and organizations whose contributions help propel the industry forward.Platinum Sponsors for MRO Asia-Pacific are APS and StandardAero, and Gold Sponsors are AFI KLM E&M, Embraer, Hangrun Technology, Lufthansa Technik, OEMServices, Revima, RTX, Setna iO, SIA Engineering Company, SR Technics, and ST Engineering.The event is presented in partnership with the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Center and Visit Singapore. Purposeful Partners are Airlines For America, Airlink, Association for Aerospace Industries (Singapore) and IATA.For registration and additional details, visit the MRO Asia-Pacific website.ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

