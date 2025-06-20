Aviation Week Network's Joe Anselmo Receives Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at Aerospace Media Awards

Aviation Week Network Logo

Editorial Director Honored alongside Aviation Week Network's Multiple Award Winners Held on the Eve of the Paris Air Show

PARIS, FRANCE, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network Editorial Director Joe Anselmo was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, considered one of the highest honors in aerospace journalism, at the Aerospace Media Awards ceremony held on the eve of the Paris Air Show. The Award recognizes Anselmo’s significant and enduring contributions to aerospace journalism and his leadership in the industry and celebrates his exceptional career and influence in shaping industry coverage and standards.Aviation Week Network, an Informa Markets division, received three additional distinguished awards at the ceremony, further cementing its position as a leader in aerospace journalism.Best Space Submission – Military Space Editor Vivienne Machi won the award for Best Space Submission with her insightful analysis titled "How The X-37B Is Shaping the Future of the U.S. Space Force." Machi's in-depth reporting explores the strategic implications of the X-37B program and its pivotal role in advancing U.S. Space Force capabilities.Best Aviation Artificial Intelligence Category – Space and Emerging Technologies Editor Garrett Reim was recognized for his groundbreaking feature "NASA Tests AI's Ability To Engineer a Spaceship." Reim's article examines the cutting-edge intersection of artificial intelligence and spacecraft design, highlighting NASA's innovative approaches to space exploration.Best Aviation Image ¬– Benoît Denet, freelance aviation photojournalist, submitted the photo to the 2024 Aviation Week Network Photo Contest. Denet’s winning photo took Second Place in the Defense category and was published in Aviation Week & Space Technology. The winning photo shows Swiss Air Force Boeing F/A-18Cs maneuvering during a live fire exercise above Axalp, Switzerland."These awards reflect our dedication to delivering high-quality, insightful coverage of this vast and complex industry," said Greg Hamilton, President of Aviation Week Network. "From journalists with a lifetime of experience, to some of our newest talent leading the future with the expanding space industry, the commitment to high-value content from Joe, Vivien and Garrett is unwavering.”The Aerospace Media Awards are widely regarded as the premier event celebrating excellence in aerospace journalism and publishing, making these honors particularly meaningful within the industry.To view our Paris Air Show coverage, visit aviationweek.com/paris.ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLCABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

