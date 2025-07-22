ICYMI: California’s economic leadership shines in three recent studies

According to recent reporting:

➜ Eight California cities ranked among the 25 fastest-growing for trade between businesses, referred to as business-to-business payments growth, since January 2025 – more than any other state.

➜ Three city regions – San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles – are among the top 10 in the country when it comes to having everything in place to launch big AI businesses, according to a recent report from Brookings. No other state has more than one region in the top 10.

➜ Nearly four times more companies launched their headquarters in California than relocated out of state, according to data from a recent report by the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC).

When it comes to economic leadership, California leads the nation as:

Furthering the state’s initiative to support business development, the California Competes Tax Credit this week opened its first application window for the fiscal year. With special consideration given to businesses within the “strengthen” and “accelerate” sector categories as outlined in the California Jobs First Economic Blueprint, California Competes aims to invest in the state’s key economic sectors that will drive innovation and access to good-paying jobs. Learn more and apply here by August 11.