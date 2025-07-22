Woodland Bank Secures $25,000 in Charitable Donations for Local Organizations

GRAND RAPIDS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodland Bank is proud to announce it has secured $25,000 in charitable donations for three local organizations making a meaningful difference in Northern Minnesota: the Itasca Area Cancer Crisis Fund, Forward Foundation of Deer River, and Youth for Christ.These funds were made possible through a combination of strategic partnerships and Woodland Bank’s proactive efforts:• $5,000 to the Itasca Area Cancer Crisis Fund, made possible through Woodland Bank’s partnership with Visa as part of its card services contract.• $10,000 to the Forward Foundation, supporting local families and housing initiatives in the Deer River area.• $10,000 to Youth for Christ, funding youth programming and development of a community youth center.A portion of the funds came from a grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank, which Woodland Bank successfully applied for and supplemented with a $5,000 donation. The remaining funding was secured through the bank’s partnership with Visa.“These contributions are about more than just financial support—they represent our deep-rooted commitment to the communities we serve,” said Brian Nicklason, CEO of Woodland Bank. “We’re grateful to partner with organizations like Visa and the Federal Home Loan Bank to extend our reach and deliver real impact to local families, youth, and individuals facing crisis.”Woodland Bank hosted a check presentation reception on July 22 to honor the three recipient organizations, celebrate the partnerships that made the donations possible, and further highlight the importance of community collaboration.To learn more about Woodland Bank’s commitment to the community, visit www.woodland.bank Woodland Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Opportunity Lender

