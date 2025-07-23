Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law Announces 2025 Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway

Terry Bryant Injury Lawyers Back to School Giveaway

Houston Law Firm Offers $200 Gift Cards for Back-to-School Shopping

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law, with the return of its popular Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway, is once again stepping up to support Texas families as they prepare for the new school year. The Houston-based law firm is offering ten $200 gift cards to help alleviate the financial strain during what many families consider one of the costliest times of the year.

According to the United States Federal Credit Union, families with children in elementary through high school spent an average of $586 per child on back-to-school shopping, which does not include the cost of extracurricular activities.

"Every year, we see firsthand how back-to-school expenses can create financial stress for Texas families," said Terry Bryant, founder of the law firm. "Back-to-school shopping is often the second largest spending period for families after the holiday season. This giveaway is our way of supporting our community and helping ensure that local students have access to the supplies they need for academic success."

Texas families with students at any grade level are encouraged to participate in this opportunity to win one of ten $200 gift cards.

Entry is simple: visit https://www.terrybryant.com/backtoschool2025 and complete the registration form. The entry period begins on July 23, 2025, and concludes at 10 a.m. CT on Aug. 20, 2025. Winners will be selected through a random drawing on Aug. 21, 2025, and contacted via email and/or phone.

About Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is a Houston-based personal injury law firm specializing in serious injury and wrongful death claims, including motor vehicle accidents. As a former judge, Terry Bryant brings extensive legal expertise and a deep understanding of how to secure fair compensation for clients. Since 1985, Terry Bryant has achieved over $1 billion in gross recoveries for injury victims. For more information about the firm, visit www.terrybryant.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

