Chris Delgado Expands Support for Orlando Nonprofits and Blockchain Innovation

Goliath Ventures Inc. Chris Delgado, CEO

Goliath Ventures Announces $8.2M Investment in New Orlando Headquarters

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chris Delgado , Founder and CEO of Goliath Ventures Inc. , continues to champion both community empowerment and blockchain innovation—locally in Orlando and on the national stage. Last week, Delgado played a key role during Crypto Week in Washington, D.C., where he met with top U.S. lawmakers to shape the future of digital asset legislation.Driving National Crypto Policy ForwardDelgado’s engagement helped accelerate the momentum behind three historic bills passed by the U.S. House of Representatives:• The GENIUS Act – A bipartisan stablecoin framework signed into law by President Trump on July 18.• The CLARITY Act – Provides formal regulatory definitions and oversight for digital assets; now progressing through the Senate.• The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act – Blocks the Federal Reserve from issuing a retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC); passed the House, awaiting Senate action.“The GENIUS Act is a landmark win for the U.S. economy and for mainstream crypto adoption,” said Delgado. “It strengthens the dollar and empowers anyone with a smartphone to access digital dollars. With the CLARITY and Anti-CBDC Acts, we finally have the foundation for responsible innovation in digital finance. I’m proud to offer insights not just in the U.S., but globally, to help shape legislation that positions America as a global leader in crypto.”While in Washington, Delgado also attended the July 16 White House signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act, where he met with congressional leaders. At the event, Goliath Ventures pledged an additional $2 million to support Victoria’s Voice Foundation, a longtime partner in the fight against opioid addiction. The Orlando-based charity was founded by Jackie and David Siegel in memory of their daughter, Victoria.$8.2M Orlando Headquarters: A Commitment to Community and Innovation:As national crypto policy advances, Goliath Ventures is doubling down on its U.S. presence with an $8.2 million investment in a flagship headquarters in downtown Orlando.• Location: 18th floor, Chase Building, 159 S. Orange Ave.• Acquisition: 12,000 square feet, valued at $3.2 million• Buildout: $5 million full-scale redesign, including offices, conference rooms, podcast and media studios, gym, and a community lounge• Timeline: Construction scheduled for completion by December 2025; move-in planned for January 2026“Our Orlando HQ will serve as a center for blockchain innovation and a hub for meaningful community engagement,” Delgado said.From Modest Roots to Global Impact:Delgado’s entrepreneurial journey—from flipping burgers at In-N-Out to founding a global blockchain firm—is a testament to resilience and purpose. Raised in a trailer park by a single immigrant mother, his early experiences with financial exclusion inspired Goliath Ventures’ mission: to make blockchain accessible and inclusive for all.Today, Goliath Ventures operates internationally, offering services that include crypto liquidity solutions, blockchain infrastructure development, and Bitcoin mining operations—across offices on three continents.Giving Back at the Core:Through its Orlando Giving Initiative, Goliath Ventures has donated over $4 million to charitable causes including:• Childhood cancer research• Foster youth programs• Homeless veteran support• Ongoing contributions to Victoria’s Voice Foundation“Policy shapes the future, but it’s people who matter most,” said Delgado. “We’re building a blockchain ecosystem that empowers both innovation and the communities we care about.”About Goliath Ventures:Goliath Ventures Inc. is a global blockchain technology company focused on decentralized finance, crypto liquidity pools, and Bitcoin mining infrastructure. Founded by Chris Delgado, Goliath maintains headquarters in Dubai and Orlando and is dedicated to driving blockchain innovation while investing in the communities it serves.

