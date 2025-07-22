New Book Empowers Dementia Care Partners to Navigate Challenges with Confidence and Calm

NH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ann Olson, OTR/L, a seasoned occupational therapist with over 25 years of experience, announces the release of her insightful new book, “Making Peace with Dementia: An Occupational Therapist’s Formula for Optimizing Care and Restoring Calm.” This 164-page guide offers families and care partners practical, empathetic tools to better support loved ones living with dementia.Grounded in Olson’s extensive expertise and compassionate approach, “Making Peace with Dementia” redefines how care partners approach their roles. The book highlights a pivotal yet surprising truth: mastering dementia care depends less on changing the individual with dementia and more on equipping care partners with practical strategies to manage and reduce stress.The guide is divided into three core sections designed to empower care partners by exploring techniques for creating calm in their loved ones, cultivating a supportive environment, and finding personal clarity and balance. Olson’s conversational and relatable style makes complex concepts accessible, helping readers sustain their energy, improve communication, and prepare for the future with pragmatic expectations.“Families caring for loved ones with dementia often feel overwhelmed and lost,” says Olson. “This book is my way of helping them discover that by learning practical strategies and rethinking their approach, they can create a more meaningful and peaceful experience for everyone involved.”Ann Olson’s professional background in treating neurological conditions, combined with her work as a dementia educator, coach, and senior living consultant, makes her uniquely positioned to offer this much-needed resource. Additionally, in 2022, Olson founded Sweet Basil Senior Care, an organization dedicated to supporting families navigating life with dementia.The book is an invaluable resource for anyone seeking to enhance their caregiving skills, reduce tension, and rediscover joy in their relationships with those impacted by dementia.“Making Peace with Dementia” (ISBN: 9781966074953 / 9781966074946) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $29.99, the paperback retails for $19.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.For more information or to purchase the book, visit Amazon From the Back Cover:Making Peace with Dementia was written for the dementia care partner who often is thrust into a difficult situation and struggles to provide care at the cost of their own health and happiness.Author Ann Olson, an expert with decades of experience in dementia care, provides you with practical, easy-to-read guidance. Her book offers insight into the changes associated with dementia and equips you with strategies to side-step conflict, communicate effectively, and enhance safety and engagement.Through real-life examples, Olson illustrates realistic and successful approaches for managing a variety of challenging situations. Numerous techniques are shared to help you prioritize your well-being and navigate dementia with greater calm, confidence and peace of mind.About the AuthorAnn Olson, OTR/L, is an occupational therapist specializing in neurological conditions, including dementia. Over her 25-year career, she has worked as a senior living consultant, educator, and dementia caregiver coach. Olson is also the founder of Sweet Basil Senior Care. She lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with her husband and dog, Violet.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

