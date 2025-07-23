CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Frederick, MD, and surrounding areas.

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I feel privileged to be able to provide such an important service to families in their time of need.” — Caroline Bailey

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially started offering services in Frederick, MD , alongside a trusted local veterinarian. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Caroline Bailey will be serving Frederick and the surrounding areas, with support from Dr. Jenny Kreuger, who primarily serves Rockville but also extends her compassionate care to nearby communities.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Frederick becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Gary Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."I have personally met enough pet owners in Frederick County, Maryland, to know that the demand for in-home euthanasia is significant. I feel privileged to be able to provide such an important service to families in their time of need," says Dr. Caroline Bailey. Dr. Bailey brings over two decades of veterinary experience and a deeply personal approach to end-of-life care for pets in Maryland. A graduate of The Ohio State University and the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Bailey has been serving families with dedication and empathy since 2000.Born and raised in a small town in Western Ohio, Dr. Bailey has always felt a calling to veterinary medicine. From the very beginning of her career, she recognized the profound responsibility veterinarians carry, not only to help pets live well, but also to ensure they can pass peacefully, free from pain and surrounded by love. “Euthanasia is one of the most important and meaningful things we do,” she says. “We have the privilege of helping families decide when and how their pet’s story ends, with dignity and compassion.”Since 2003, Dr. Bailey has made Maryland her home, where she lives with her husband, their two adult children, and a home full of cherished pets, including a Siamese mix named Freddy, a former stray named Bennet, a playful kitten named Oliver, and their gentle Corgi, Lucy. Having experienced the loss of many beloved pets herself, Dr. Bailey understands the emotional weight of this decision and the unique grief every family carries. Her goal is to honor each pet’s life and each family's bond with the comfort and respect they deserve.Dr. Bailey is also committed to making in-home euthanasia as inclusive and peaceful as possible. As a parent to neurodivergent children, she is especially mindful of the diverse needs families may have in navigating these difficult moments. She takes time to talk with each family beforehand, learning about the pet’s needs, who will be present, and any concerns that might arise, ensuring a personalized, calm, and loving experience for everyone involved.Now partnering with CodaPet, Dr. Bailey offers her services to families, ensuring that pets can pass peacefully at home, surrounded by the people who love them most.Dr. Bailey serves Point of Rocks, Brunswick, Frederick, Poolesville, Germantown, Boonsboro, Gaithersburg, Mount Airy, Thurmont, and the surrounding areasBenefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Frederick, MD. Aftercare begins at $100 for communal cremation, but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

Codapet: A Peaceful Passing At Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.