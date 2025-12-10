CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Pottstown, PA, and surrounding communities.

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

POTTSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet proudly announces its launch of in-home pet euthanasia services in Pottstown, PA . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Steve Silberman will be serving families in Pottstown and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Pottstown becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Gary Hsia, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“Coda Pet allows me the support of a terrific and well-established platform to provide in-home euthanasia services with the highest level of professionalism. Having CodaPet on my team raises everything about how we provide this ultimate service with the highest standard of care and satisfaction,” Dr. Steve Silberman says. Dr. Silberman brings nearly four decades of devoted veterinary service to the families and pets he cares for. Raised in Alabama, he attended Vanderbilt University on a U.S. Navy scholarship before earning his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University in 1987. Since then, he has built a distinguished career shaped by compassion, accessibility, and an unwavering commitment to animal welfare.For more than twenty years, Dr. Silberman provided comprehensive surgical and medical care at The Affordable Spay Neuter Clinic in Pottstown, Pennsylvania—a practice he founded with his wife, Diane, to serve pet families for whom modern veterinary care had become financially out of reach. Under their leadership, the clinic completed more than 24,000 low‑cost surgeries and dental procedures before closing in 2025 due to Dr. Silberman’s own accumulated wear and tear—though the need for accessible veterinary care remains as urgent as ever. His deep roots in rescue run even further back: since 1989, Diane’s nonprofit has placed over 15,000 animals into loving homes, and together they have spent decades “in the trenches” of rescue work long before it became commonplace.Dr. Silberman’s earliest inspiration came from his childhood neighbor in Alabama—a tough, old‑school large‑animal veterinarian who, with five daughters and no sons, took young Steve under his wing as a farm‑call assistant. “I was his gate‑opening trainee during the day,” Silberman recalls, “and I very quietly dated his Southern Baptist middle daughter at night—both dangerous and highly aspirational endeavors.” Those formative years, combined with founding three veterinary practices and caring for more than 100,000 patients, shaped a career defined by grit, heart, and purpose.Over time, one truth has become unmistakably clear to him: no service he provides carries more significance or kindness than humane euthanasia performed with intention, compassion, and respect. “In all my years, I’ve learned that euthanasia—when done for the right reasons, at the right time, and the right way—is the most meaningful act of service I can offer,” he says. “And the right way, whenever medically possible, is at home.”Dr. Silberman emphasizes that while euthanasia medications make the physical process painless regardless of location, the emotional experience can be profoundly different. “A sick or elderly pet is almost always stressed by a trip to the clinic. In‑home euthanasia prevents the biggest stress event on the most stressful day of pet ownership. A high‑intensity family visit to a medical facility doesn’t need to be the defining moment of your pet’s last day.”He describes the service as both a mitzvah and a deeply compassionate final gift. “In‑home euthanasia is perhaps the most loving act we can provide for our cherished companions. My career—and my heart—have shown me the importance of this work. It allows me to uphold my oath until the literal end.”As he enters the final chapter of his veterinary career, Dr. Steve Silberman is dedicated to helping families say goodbye in the gentlest, most humane way possible—ensuring that beloved pets may leave this world surrounded by comfort, dignity, and the people they love most. “A hospital is a terrible place to leave this earth if it can be avoided,” he says. “Every loved pet—and most people—would agree.”Dr. Silberman serves Pottstown, Reading, Limerick, East Greenville, Lauderdale, West Pikeland, and the surrounding communities.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Pottstown, PA. Aftercare begins at $100 for communal cremation, but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

