Google Analytics Still Dominates (96.3%), But Tech Teams Look for Alternatives

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBehemoths, a leading platform that connects projects with top Tech Firms, conducted a global survey from June 2 to June 24, 2025. The survey gathered insights from 830 IT companies across 34 countries to explore how these businesses track their performance, what analytics tools they use, and what future directions they have.The results show that 96.3% of teams are still using Google Analytics, with the majority sticking with Universal Analytics instead of the new GA4 version. Integration with Google Ads and Search Console, as well as its reputation for reliability and cost-effectiveness, keep it the default option for most.Many teams pair Google Analytics with specialized tools like SEMrush (used by 510 teams) and Ahrefs (420) — both praised for their SEO tracking and competitive analysis features. Other notable mentions include HubSpot, Hotjar, Microsoft Clarity, and privacy-first solutions such as Matomo and Mixpanel.Most teams rely on a small but varied set of analytics tools, typically between one and five, which speaks about their balanced approach to data without adding too much complexity.The survey also shows that analytics is no longer reserved for data specialists. Analytics has become a shared responsibility across departments. The Marketing department leads analytics usage (760 mentions), followed by Sales (320) and Data/Analytics teams (290). Even C-level executives are actively involved, showing that analytics helps make decisions at all levels.When it comes to what’s being tracked, most companies prioritize:- Website traffic and performance- Conversion optimization- User behavior analysis- Marketing campaign performanceOver 80% of respondents review their data weekly or daily, showing just how essential analytics has become in day-to-day operations.Yet, satisfaction levels show room for improvement — the average rating for current tools stands at 3.7 out of 5, with complexity, data accuracy, and integration being the biggest pain points.“Analytics tools now do more than just create reports — they help shape strategies and budget choices. Our findings show that more people want tools that are easy to use, accurate, and provide clear actions,” said the Growth Strategist at TechBehemoths.What is TechBehemoths? TechBehemoths is a German-made platform that connects IT companies with clients worldwide. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and growth, TechBehemoths helps businesses find the right partners to succeed in the ever-changing digital landscape.As of today, there are 51400 listed companies from 143 countries.

