Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 21, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of July 21, 2025, include the following:

Monday, July 21 to Thursday, July 24: Gov. McMaster will participate in an economic development mission trip to Germany where he will deliver a keynote address at the German-American Chamber of Commerce Business Conference, attend the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s Europe Office, and meet with key German companies with South Carolina operations

Thursday, July 24 at 12:25 PM Central European Time (6:25 AM EDT): Governor McMaster will deliver the keynote address at the German-American Chamber of Commerce Business Conference, Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Bavaria, Max-Joseph-Strasse 2, Munich, Germany.

Thursday, July 24 at 12:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Boeing High School Manufacturing Student Program Graduation, Boeing South Carolina, 3455 Airframe Drive, North Charleston, S.C.

Friday, July 25 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Zilmet USA Grand Opening, Zilmet, 405 Technology Drive, Andrews, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: July 14, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of July 14, 2025 included:

Monday, July 14

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the West Gate Expansion Groundbreaking Ceremony, Charleston International Airport Valet Pick-Up area, 5500 International Boulevard, North Charleston, S.C.

12:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

Thursday, July 17

4:00 PM: Agency call.