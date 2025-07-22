Premier Alan Winde and MEC Tertuis Simmers unveils second major inner-city housing development, 25 Jul

On Friday, 25 July 2025, Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers will unveil the second of three mixed-used, inner-city, affordable housing developments.

Details of event:

Date: Friday, 25 July 2025

Time: 09h30 – 10h30

Location: 20 DF Malan Street, Cape Town

Google Maps Link

There will be opportunities for photos and interviews. Any media wishing to attend are kindly asked to RSVP to Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za.

Enquiries:

Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

Email: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 082 431 0068

