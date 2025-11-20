Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa inspects Mpumalanga traffic police ahead of festive season road safety deployment, 20 Nov
Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, during his inspection of the roll call for traffic law enforcement officers in Mpumalanga as part of preparations for the festive season road safety campaign.
This effort will ensure enhanced law enforcement visibility along high-risk routes during peak travel periods.
The Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Mr. Jackie Macie, and MEC for Public Works, Roads and Transport, Mr. Thulasizwe Thomo, will join the Deputy Minister.
The details are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 20 November 2025
Time: 10H00
Venue: Mbombela Stadium
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 or Ms. Zandile Mavuso on 060 990 0707.
Media Contact:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za
Moeti Mmusi
Head of Communication (Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison)
Cell: 079 291 0664/ 084 411 3372
E-mail: mmmusi@mpg.gov.za
