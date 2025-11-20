Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe shuts down bogus PhD college, 20 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, will lead an intergovernmental campaign against bogus colleges in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday, 20 November 2025.

This is the fourth awareness campaign led by the Deputy Minister this academic year across three provinces with large student populations.

The campaign will be conducted in partnership with Alfred Duma Local Municipality, the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), the Council on Higher Education (CHE), the Department of Home Affairs, and the Department of Employment and Labour.

The campaign will focus on an institution that has repeatedly ignored the Department's requests to comply. The institution is operating without proper departmental registration and offers unaccredited qualifications, including at a PhD level.

Deputy Minister Gondwe has consistently emphasised that ongoing awareness campaigns are a vital way to help students and their parents avoid falling victim to bogus or illegal higher education institutions.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Date: 20 November 2025

Time: 8:30 to 12:30

Meeting point: Alfred Duma Local Municipality, Council Chambers, 221 Murchison Street, Lister Clarence Building, Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

