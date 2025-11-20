Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube attends 4th International Science Technology Engineering Art and Mathematics Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan, 18 to 22 Nov

Deputy Minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube will from the 18th Of November 2025 attend the STEAM festival in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the festival is to promote STEAM-based education, develop 21st-century skills among learners, identify creative students, and encourage the implementation of STEAM-based approaches to environmental sustainability, efficient use of water resources, and the development of innovative solutions and projects for alternative energy sources.

Held annually since 2021, with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the "STEAM Azerbaijan" project. Azerbaijan is a producer of large quantities of oil and gas; this means that there is need for engineering services and capital goods.

While there is no formal education agreement between Azerbaijan and South Africa, this will be the first government to government engagement on cooperation in the field of Higher Education and Training. Amongst other discussions, it is expected that the Deputy Minister will engage on scholarship opportunities for South African students and Lecturers in Azerbaijan. Furthermore, engage on WorldSkills South Africa, a critical catalyst in advocating for artisanal skills as careers of choice through skills competitions but more importantly as a mechanism to improve training in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training sector in South Africa.

For media queries contact:

Matshepo Dibetso

Cell: 068 417 2240

E-mail: Dibetso.m@dhet.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates