Findings for Recovery Totaling $1,737.56 Issued Against Former Village of Dillonvale Employees Over Sick Leave Overpayment

COLUMBUS – Findings for recovery totaling $1,737.56 were issued Tuesday against employees for the Village of Dillonvale in Jefferson County, who were overpaid for sick leave.

The findings against Nathan Kovach and Mike Skatula were included in an audit of the Jefferson County village’s finances from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

During Kovach’s employment from September 2020 through December 2021, he was paid $1,489.92 for 129.05 hours of sick leave he was not entitled to receive. Village Fiscal Officer Zachary Thomas and his bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the total.

During his employment from August 2021 through December 2022, Skatula was paid $247.64 for 19.5 hours of sick leave he had not accrued. Former Village Fiscal Officer Beth Petrosino and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the total.

