Stormwater Permit to Protect Watershed

Published on Tuesday, July 22, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has developed a new draft permit aimed to improve water quality in the Mashapaug Pond Watershed. The draft Mashapaug Watershed Stormwater General Permit would apply to certain properties within the Mashapaug Watershed, which also includes Spectacle and Tongue Ponds in Cranston, with one acre or more of impervious surface (e.g., rooftops, pavement) not already permitted. Once issued, the draft permit will require that affected property owners prevent, manage, and treat stormwater pollution through routine maintenance and stormwater management plans.

DEM is hosting two public workshops on the draft permit to share information and gather feedback. The sessions will cover the permit’s, impact on property owners, water quality improvements, and include a Q&A. These workshops are not affiliated with the Cities of Providence or Cranston. Once stakeholder input is gathered at these workshops, DEM will finalize the draft permit and initiate a formal public notice in the late-summer/early-fall. Details of the public notice will be published once finalized.

The draft permit responds to petitions filed by Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and the Conservation Law Foundation, urging DEM to act under the federal Clean Water Act to reduce toxic algae blooms, high bacteria, and frequent pond closures in the Mashapaug Watershed. Stormwater runoff, rain that doesn’t evaporate or soak into the ground, carries harmful pollutants like fertilizer, pet waste, pesticides, oil, and litter into waterways fueling harmful algae blooms. The watershed lies in a heavily paved area identified as an environmental justice focus zone disproportionately impacted by stormwater pollution.

“This draft permit marks an innovative new approach toward improving long standing water quality pollution in the Mashapaug Watershed,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “DEM is taking action to protect this important urban watershed and supporting nearby environmental justice communities by working collaboratively with property owners to reduce stormwater pollution. We appreciate Attorney General Neronha’s partnership and the Conservation Law Foundation’s advocacy, which have been instrumental in driving progress on this issue.”

“This is a first step of many toward curbing extensive stormwater pollution which causes toxic algae blooms in not only these urban freshwater bodies in Cranston and Providence, but also the ponds in Roger Williams Park and ultimately Narragansett Bay,” said Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. “At its core, this permitting system will prioritize protecting our natural resources from further unmitigated contamination, thereby protecting the health and safety of Rhode Islanders and our precious natural resources. I am grateful to Director Gray and the team at DEM, as well as the Conservation Law Foundation, for their hard work and advocacy, as we continue to work together to further our shared goal of protecting our environment and our people.”

To view the properties subject to the permit, get the latest updates on the permitting process, and learn more about how this effort came about, visit https://dem.ri.gov/mashapaug-stormwater.

