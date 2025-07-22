The Heart of Our Shepherd: A Mixture of Stories Based on Faith And Finding God’s Love

Author Barbara Thom shares her faith journey in The Heart of Our Shepherd. Book signing on July 18 at Barnes & Noble, Palm Springs.

TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Barbara Thom is pleased to announce the release of her new book The Heart of Our Shepherd . It is a heartfelt memoir that highlights her journey from city life to farm life and the spiritual revelations she encountered along the way. Through real-life experiences raising sheep, Thom draws significant parallels between her role as a shepherd and God’s role as the Shepherd of all.A book signing event will take place on Saturday, July 19, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Barnes & Noble in Palm Springs, California. Readers will have the opportunity to meet the author and have their books personally signed.The Heart of Our Shepherd traces Barbara Thom’s transformation from a suburban real estate professional to the caretaker of a flock in rural Washington. After leaving behind a foreclosed home in Bellevue, Barbara and her family resettled on what they came to call “The Promised Land,” a 20-acre property that would become a place of both physical work and spiritual awakening. What began with raising sheep for a school project quickly became a lifelong ministry, with each lamb offering fresh insight into biblical truth.The book also explores Barbara’s personal journey through forgiveness, spiritual burnout, family struggles, and unexpected callings. The Heart of Our Shepherd captures the impact of listening for God's voice, even in the everyday rhythms of rural life.Thom’s message is clear: just as a shepherd knows each sheep by name, God knows and cares for every individual. Her story affirms the quiet beauty of obedience, the strength found in weakness, and the deep joy of serving a God who never lets go of His flock.About the AuthorBarbara Thom is an author and lifelong learner whose faith journey led her from suburbia to shepherding. Her experiences raising sheep on a rural Washington farm became a reflection for understanding God’s love, patience, and personal care. Her writing encourages others to accept their calling, trust in divine timing, and remain teachable under the care of the Good Shepherd.

