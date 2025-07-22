Electoral Affairs Commission deliberates on design of polling booths

MACAU, July 22 - Polling booths to be used in the Legislative Assembly Election on 14 September will be equipped with semi-transparent curtains to ensure ballot secrecy, while also allowing polling station staff to conduct appropriate monitoring for any sign of illegal activities.

The Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election, Mr Seng Ioi Man, today informed the press about the step, after a work meeting of the Commission to deliberate on issues relating to the election.

Each polling booth would be equipped with a dedicated stamp for marking ballots, a desktop light, and posters demonstrating the correct method of marking a ballot. The posters would also provide a reminder that photography – particularly in relation to marked ballots – is strictly prohibited.

Mr Seng noted that over 770 voting booths would be set up at polling stations used for the direct and indirect elections, with the number representing an increase of more than 80 compared to the previous Legislative Assembly Election. The aim was to allow more voters to cast their ballots simultaneously, reducing waiting times. All stations would also include booths accessible to persons with disabilities.

On 19 July, the Electoral Affairs Commission held a lottery procedure in public to determine the order in which candidate lists will appear on the ballot paper. Also on that day, the Electoral Affairs Commission, alongside representatives of the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC), held a briefing for representatives of the candidate lists. This was to clarify regulations on campaign activities, notifications for promotional events, and obligations to declare non-campaign welfare activities organised by associations or candidates. Detailed guidelines were provided on the use and distribution of campaign materials, said Mr Seng.

Candidate lists are required to submit – for Electoral Affairs Commission oversight in collaboration with the CCAC – information on three categories of promotional items. They are: 1) materials for public distribution, which may display the candidate list’s name, number, and logo; 2) items to be distributed at rallies, and which may use the candidate list’s designated colours but must exclude names, numbers, or logos; and 3) campaign staff attire and equipment. The latter includes two types of item, i.e., items displaying the candidate list’s name, number, and logo; and items using the candidate list’s colours without its names, numbers, or logos.

All candidate lists must submit their promotional item declarations to the Electoral Affairs Commission by 27 August, specifying quantities, cost price, and other details. Expenditure on these materials must be recorded as part of the campaign budget.

Campaign materials may only be distributed during the official campaign period from 30 August to 12 September, and should not be bundled as “gift packs”. Items deemed to have welfare-related benefits are prohibited, to avoid vote-buying violations. The Electoral Affairs Commission will issue warnings if such items are identified in the review of declaration.

Mr Seng also talked about staffing arrangements on election day. More than 1,300 personnel – including officials assigned to vote-counting and the issuing of ballot papers to voters, as well as ballot officers – would be deployed across all polling stations. Following a recruitment drive among public departments, 2,200 individuals have volunteered. The Electoral Affairs Commission has completed selection procedures and will conduct training sessions in August to ensure all staff can perform their duties lawfully and efficiently, facilitating smooth voting and swift vote counting after polls close.

There would be in addition approximately 1,500 staff to provide logistical support and manage the crowds at polling locations. Multiple public departments would also collaborate on election day, to ensure the successful completion of the 8th Legislative Assembly Election.