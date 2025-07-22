Book swap activity “Book for Book” to be held on Saturday and Sunday sharing reading resources in the community

MACAU, July 22 - In order to continuously promote a reading culture and reading habits in the community and disseminate the concept of “enriching life through reading”, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), organises the book swap activity “Book for Book” regularly in various districts. The activity aims to facilitate sharing and the circulation of reading resources in the community through the establishment of a convenient book exchange platform, encouraging the public to create reading habits, jointly developing a cultural atmosphere in the community.

The book swap activity “Book for Book” will be held in odd months from May to November. Book exchange booths will be set up on 26 and 27 July at the Rotunda de Carlos da Maia for two consecutive days. The activity is on a one-in-one-out approach. Participants simply bring books that meet the criteria of exchange to the personnel on-site for verification, select their favourite books and exchange them for the equivalent number of their books. Meanwhile, exhibition panels from the Macao Public Library will also be set up at the same venue to introduce various resources and services, allowing residents to have a better understanding, increasing their interest in reading, and promoting a reading culture in the community.

Each participant will be able to exchange a maximum of 20 books in the event. In order to ensure the quality and applicability of the book exchange, magazines, booklets, guidebooks, textbooks, activity catalogues, children’s cloth books, non-locally-published yearbooks, law books and examination guidebooks, science and engineering books published more than five years ago, computer books published more than three years ago, travel guides published more than two years, pornographic publications or violence books, religious books, pirated books or those in violation of copyright laws, damaged and soiled books, incomplete collections, poorly bound books, books with missing pages or with pages that are easy to separate, and books with more than five volumes, are not included in the scope of this book swap.

IC sincerely invites members of the public to bring their unused good books to participate in the book swap activity “Book for Book”. For enquiries, please contact the Macao Public Library through tel. no. 2856 7576 or 2884 3105 during the opening hours (closed on Monday mornings), or visit the Macao Public Library website at www.library.gov.mo or the mobile application “My Library”.