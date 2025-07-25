Youth Ambassador Robinson M. West Receives Sir Clyde Rivers Youth Empowerment Award in Kenya for Playground Initiative

Youth Ambassador Robinson M. West receives the Global iChange Nations™ Sir Clyde Rivers Youth Empowerment Award Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya, Dr. Dorcus Kavod of Kenya, Honoree and Youth Ambassador Robinson M. West of the USA, and World Civility Ambassador Dr. Juma Nashon. World Civility Ambassador Dr. Juma Nashon of Kenya, Honoree and Youth Ambassador Robinson M. West of the USA, Dr. Dorcus Kavod of Kenya and children from the Glorious Life Learning Center Dr. Dorcus Kavod of Kenya, Honoree and Youth Ambassador Robinson M. West of the USA, and World Civility Ambassador Dr. Juma Nashon of Kenya

Robinson's playground project has created a new level of excitement at the school and within the village. The school sees him as a hero. His actions are noteworthy.” — World Civility Ambassador Dr. Juma Nashon

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Youth Ambassador Robinson M. West from the United States has received the prestigious Global iChange Nations™ Sir Clyde Rivers Youth Empowerment Award for his exceptional efforts in empowering young people in Kenya. The award was presented to West during a ceremony at the Trademark Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday, July 17, 2025.West, who has been working tirelessly to improve the lives of children in Kenya, launched a playground initiative in Nunguni Village. This four-year project involved buying land, building stairs, installing a retaining wall, and providing equipment for the children to play on. The initiative has brought joy and happiness to the children of Nunguni Village, who previously had no safe place to play.What makes West's achievement even more impressive is that he raised the necessary funds for the playground initiative through various fundraising efforts and with the support of international donors. His dedication and determination to positively impact the lives of children in Kenya have not gone unnoticed, and the iChange Nations™ Sir Clyde Rivers Youth Empowerment Award reflects his tireless work and unwavering commitment.“I am honored and humbled to receive the iChange Nations™ Sir Clyde Rivers Youth Empowerment Award. This award isn't just for me but for all the children of Nunguni Village who now have a safe and enjoyable place to play. I am thankful to all the donors and supporters who helped make this project possible, and I hope to continue making a positive difference in the lives of children across Kenya and around the world. I am grateful for my mother and father’s support and guidance as I worked through the challenges of this project," said West during a post-award interview.iChange Nations™ (ICN) is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is dedicated to restoring the lost art of honor by fostering a Culture of Honor that acknowledges individuals worldwide who have demonstrated outstanding humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.iChange Nations™ was founded by Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers of the USA. According to Dr. Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world.iChange Nations™ (ICN) is an international organization based in the United States, operating in more than 155 countries worldwide and affiliated with several other organizations and chambers of commerce.iChange Nations™ is the world's largest network dedicated to fostering a culture of honor, known for its Golden Rule Awards. To date, ICN has honored over 30 heads of state, government leaders, First Ladies, social leaders, celebrities, and philanthropists from around the world.The Sir Clyde Rivers Youth Empowerment Award recognizes young people who have made meaningful contributions to their communities and beyond. West's playground project in Nunguni Village has not only created a safe and enjoyable space for children to play but has also inspired hope and a brighter future for them. His dedication and effort serve as motivation to others, and we honor him with this well-earned award.

Robinson's Playground - Nunguni Village, Kenya

