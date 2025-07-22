Diesel Driving Academy Opens New Truck Driving School in West Monroe, LA

Diesel Driving Academy helps more than 1000 men and women begin their trucking careers each year. Diesel Driving Academy has opened their new location in West Monroe, LA

Diesel Driving Academy is proud to announce the opening of its newest truck driver training campus in West Monroe, LA.

To better serve the men and women of Ouachita Parish and the surrounding communities, we’re proud to expand our reach and bring high-quality CDL training to West Monroe” — Bruce Busada

WEST MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diesel Driving Academy (DDA), Louisiana’s oldest and most respected commercial driver training school, has announced the opening of its newest campus in West Monroe , LA, located at 243 Sterling Ave.“For over 50 years, Diesel Driving Academy has helped thousands of men and women start rewarding careers in the transportation industry,” said Bruce Busada, President of Diesel Driving Academy. “To better serve the men and women of Ouachita Parish and the surrounding communities, we’re proud to expand our reach and bring high-quality CDL training to West Monroe.”The new West Monroe truck driver training facility is now enrolling students for upcoming Class A CDL training programs. This expansion supports DDA’s mission to provide accessible, hands-on commercial driver training throughout Louisiana and the Southern U.S.“With the growing demand for professional truck drivers, our new West Monroe campus allows us to train more students locally and connect them with meaningful, high-paying career opportunities,” said Barry Busada, Senior Vice President of Diesel Driving Academy. “We look forward to serving the West Monroe community and helping meet the workforce needs of regional and national carriers.”The West Monroe campus features classroom instruction, a dedicated training yard, and experienced instructors committed to preparing students for success behind the wheel. DDA’s career services team also supports job placement with local, regional, and national carriers who actively recruit DDA graduates.Founded in the 1970s, Diesel Driving Academy is one of the most well-known brands in all of Louisiana. Their iconic jingle, great-looking white and green trucks, and thousands of successful graduates have earned them many accolades in the trucking industry. West Monroe is the third Louisiana campus, joining additional campuses in Baton Rouge and Shreveport.About Diesel Driving Academy/Since 1972, Diesel Driving Academy has provided high-quality truck driver training for individuals who wish to obtain their Class A commercial driver’s license. Diesel Driving Academy is nationally accredited by the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education (COE), and members of the Louisiana Association of Private Colleges and Schools, the Commercial Vehicle Training Association, the Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU), and the Louisiana Motor Transport Association and Arkansas Trucking Association. Learn more at https://dda.edu/about-us/ . Diesel Driving Academy in West Monroe is a Candidate for Accreditation by the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education.

