Dallas, TX Federal Employment Law Firm Celebrates Key Attorney Promotions

Dallas, TX Federal Employment Law Attorneys

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C. is proud to announce the promotion of five attorneys in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the firm’s mission of serving federal and public sector employees nationwide. These advancements reflect our firm’s commitment to professional growth and delivering outstanding legal representation to our clients.

Firstly, Carson Bridges has been promoted to Assistant Supervisory Attorney. Bridges brings valuable experience advocating for private sector employees in employment law disputes, which continues to inform his work on behalf of federal workers. In addition to his legal practice, he oversees the training of associate attorneys at our firm, providing valuable insights to other legal professionals. He earned a Juris Doctor from Texas A&M School of Law.

In recognition of his years of service and legal accomplishments, McRae Cleaveland has been promoted to Supervisory Attorney. Cleaveland has successfully handled hundreds of complex cases involving federal entities, including the Department of Veterans Affairs and the United States Postal Service. Attorney Cleaveland has also distinguished himself through his skill in settlement negotiation, helping federal employees recover significant compensation.

Our firm is also excited to announce that Morgan Velasquez has been promoted to Supervisory Attorney. Velasquez is known for her extensive litigation experience in adverse employment actions and discrimination cases, as well as her mentorship and guidance to associate and senior associate attorneys within the firm. In her practice, Attorney Valesquez is driven by a philosophy of treating clients as individuals.

Ryan Aubrey has been named Senior Supervisory Attorney, highlighting his experience in federal employment law. Aubrey has a strong record of advocating for federal employees in Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) appeals and Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) matters, achieving verdicts and settlements valued in the six figures. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Iowa College of Law and holds a Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York.

Lastly, we are proud to share that Tyler Sroufe has been promoted to Deputy Managing Attorney. Sroufe’s practice includes handling EEOC and MSPB cases, defending public sector employees in proposed disciplinary actions, and conducting investigations into alleged misconduct. Attorney Sroufe is passionate about community outreach and involvement, and has lent his legal services to the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

Our talented legal team is dedicated to protecting the rights of federal employees across the country. These promotions underscore The Devadoss Law Firm’s dedication to fostering leadership and continuing its tradition of excellence in employment law representation for government workers.

About the Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C.

The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C. focuses on representing federal and public sector employees in a wide range of employment law matters, including disciplinary actions, discrimination claims, and whistleblower cases.

With offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Washington, the firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of government employees and providing experienced legal counsel at every stage of the process. To learn more, contact the Devadoss Law Firm at 888-351-0424 or visit https://www.fedemploymentlaw.com/.

