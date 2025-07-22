Science team at Postville takes learning into the field through Iowa STEM Teacher Externships Program

For the three-person science department team at Postville Community School District, the summer break isn’t stopping them from gaining new insight into science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Each of them is participating in this summer’s Iowa STEM Teacher Externships Program, which offers teachers hands-on workplace opportunities to learn more about local STEM-related business and industry.

“Our science team is small, with just three teachers, so collectively, we work with all of the students in our buildings,” said Anne Friederich, Postville science teacher for grades 7-8. “Having all three of us involved in this professional development experience is an important message that tells stakeholders and our students that we are committed to keeping our teaching skills dynamic and strong.”

Friederich is an extern at Effigy Mounds National Monument. She is working with the biological technician team to assist field tasks such as removing invasive plants and identifying native prairie plants in addition to implementing a ‘Junior Scientist Day’.

“Teachers are often asked by students how their lessons apply in real life and the Iowa STEM Teacher Externships Program gives teachers the tools to answer those very questions,” said Ann Gritzner, Iowa STEM Teacher Externships Program coordinator. “Teachers are learning hands on from industry experts, building relationships and taking that knowledge back to their classrooms to pass along to students.”

This year, a record 85 teacher externs are participating in the externships program.

Friderich’s colleague, Emily Neal, is participating in her second summer externship with the Decorah Fish Hatchery through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). She teaches high school science, including physical science and chemistry, and values how this learning opportunity enhances her class instruction.

“There are a lot of different data gathering techniques used at the Hatchery, including sample sizing,” Neal said. “This year in my classroom, I referenced this experience quite a bit, and I worked with students on the importance of gathering averages to make data more accurate.”

This year, Neal is expanding upon the programming she created last summer by using a web-based platform to create a series of outdoor interactive scavenger hunts with hopes of increasing visitor engagement with the Hatchery and surrounding natural areas.

Additionally, Sean Singewald, who teaches biology, physics, anatomy and physiology at Postville, is working with the Iowa DNR Wildlife Team at Sweet Marsh Wildlife Management Area for his summer externship. He is participating in habitat improvement projects, creation of winter thermal cover, songbird capture and tracking, as well as goose banding and endangered species studies.

“Teaching and learning are two different processes. Being the learner again helps me be more conscious of the struggles students face when they are learning something new,” Singewald said. “It's a huge advantage to be able to give students concrete examples of how science is used and how they are benefitting from people who are using science in the real world. This helps with student engagement and buy-in.”

