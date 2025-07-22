Naviday Health Launches The Menopause Mile

Join The Menopause Mile Your Path to Health, Every Day

a 90-Day Walking Movement to Support Women Navigating Menopause Through Motion, Mindfulness, and Community

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naviday Health, a digital health company committed to reimagining care for women in midlife, proudly announces the launch of The Menopause Mile ™, a 90-day walking movement designed to help women manage the physical and emotional changes of menopause through consistent movement, community support, and intentional self-care.At the heart of the program is a simple but meaningful goal. Walk 30 minutes a day, five days a week, totaling the 150 minutes of weekly physical activity recommended by public health guidelines. This consistent, low-impact movement helps improve sleep, stabilize mood, strengthen bones, lower cardiovascular risk, and reduce the intensity of common menopause symptoms like hot flashes and fatigue.But The Menopause Mile is about more than walking. It is about creating space for daily commitment, reflection, and community during one of the most overlooked life transitions women experience.“We created The Menopause Mile to offer women structure, support, and a moment of their own,” said David Franklin, Founder and CEO of Naviday Health. “This is about reclaiming time and attention for your health in a way that fits real life.”Why Movement Matters:Walking is a highly accessible form of exercise that supports both physical and emotional well-being. Participants can walk indoors or outdoors, alone or with others, and are encouraged to make their walks as gentle or brisk as needed. Consistency, not intensity, is what matters most.Studies show that regular walking can reduce vasomotor symptoms, improve memory and mood, support weight stability, and help protect long-term heart and bone health. By reaching 150 minutes per week, participants are building a strong, sustainable foundation for their future wellness.Support Through Tools That Fit Your LifeParticipants in The Menopause Mile use The Owl App, Naviday’s wellness companion, to track progress and maintain momentum. While Naviday’s full AI-Guided Care Plan is still in development, The Owl App currently allows participants to:* Track their daily steps and walking goals* Log medication use* Record basic vitals* Access curated health educationParticipants also receive ongoing guidance and reminders through WhatsApp, including:*Weekly mindfulness tips and guided meditations.* Reflections to support habit change and emotional awareness* Introductions to positive neuroplasticity, helping women understand how new habits and mindsets can reshape the brain and support lasting change* Campaign updates and milestone badges* Opportunities to earn awareness prizes throughout the challenge“Sustainable change doesn’t come from willpower alone, it comes from support, consistency, and care that meets people where they are,” said Tarul Kode, PharmD, Co-Founder of Naviday Health. “By pairing movement with accessible education and simple mindset tools, we’re helping women create lasting patterns that improve not just symptoms, but quality of life. This is about equity, too, making whole-person care available in a way that’s practical, culturally responsive, and grounded in real outcomes.”Connection Without ComparisonThe private WhatsApp community that anchors The Menopause Mile is designed for support, not competition. It offers a safe, non-judgmental space to share encouragement, celebrate small wins, and connect with others who are walking through similar experiences.Each week introduces a theme related to menopause and midlife health, such as:* Energy and fatigue* Sleep and recovery* Stress, mindset, and mood* Self-compassion and body awarenessNaviday’s team of moderators, including clinicians, mindfulness facilitators, and public health professionals, share prompts, meditations, and audio reflections to help participants connect with themselves and each other.A Movement for Every WomanThe Menopause Mile was created for women at any stage of the menopause transition , including perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause. There are no fees, no performance metrics, and no expectations beyond showing up for yourself consistently. This is a movement rooted in care, not perfection.The program welcomes women of all backgrounds, fitness levels, and routines. Whether walking in silence, listening to a podcast, or walking with a friend, each step taken is a step toward greater clarity, strength, and connection.The Menopause Mile opens on August 1, 2025. Registration includes access to The Owl App, the WhatsApp community, The Menopause Journey Workbook, weekly content, and guidance for sustaining habits beyond the program.To learn more and sign up, visit https://navidayhealth.com/the-menopause-mile-90-day-challenge-by-naviday-health/ About Naviday HealthNaviday Health is a digital health company pioneering AI-Guided Care Plans to transform women’s health, beginning with the menopause journey. Naviday’s platform combines clinical data, personal health insights, and intelligent digital tools to empower women and their providers with personalized, proactive care pathways. The company’s flagship solution, The Owl App, integrates symptom tracking, behavioral guidance, and a shareable Consumer Health Record (CHR) to bridge everyday experiences with clinical decision-making. Naviday Health is committed to redefining how women navigate complex health transitions and chronic risks across midlife and beyond. Learn more at www.navidayhealth.com

