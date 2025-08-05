Naviday’s Consumer Health Record Aligns with White House and CMS Vision for a Patient-Centric Healthcare Ecosystem

Your Path to Health, Every Day Consumer Health Record

Already building the ecosystem others are calling for.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, the White House, in partnership with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ( CMS ) and leading technology and healthcare organizations, issued a bold call to action: create a patient-centric, interoperable healthcare ecosystem that gives individuals control over their health data and improves care delivery across the system.Naviday Health has already answered that call.With the launch of its patent-pending Consumer Health Record ( CHR ) inside The Owl App , Naviday is delivering on this national priority by putting real-world, real-time health data into the hands of individuals and giving providers the structured insight they need to act on it.“We’re not waiting for the system to catch up. We’re building the tools people need right now,” said David Franklin, Founder and CEO of Naviday Health. “The CHR is already doing what the White House and CMS are asking for. We’re connecting the dots between daily life and clinical care, giving people a voice in their health story.”Meeting Federal Priorities with Real InnovationThe White House-CMS initiative, announced July 30, 2025, emphasized three major goals:Enable secure, real-time access to patient data across settingsCenter healthcare innovation around individual needs and experiencesBreak down data silos to improve outcomes and reduce burden on cliniciansNaviday’s Consumer Health Record directly supports these goals:Secure, consent-based data sharingPatients control who sees their data, when, and for how long. Sharing is streamlined, privacy-first, and interoperable by design.Real-world insights that reflect lived experienceFrom hormone tracking and medication adherence to lifestyle and social factors, the CHR captures what happens between appointments, filling critical gaps in care.Actionable context for providersClinicians receive the full picture at the point of care, reducing administrative burden and improving decision-making.“I finally feel like my doctor sees the full picture—not just labs and vitals, but how I’m really doing,” said one beta user managing menopause symptoms and medication changes through The Owl App.“I've been tracking my meds for a few weeks and finding the tool useful. I had an unexpected visit to the urgent care and being able to share my CHR was so easy for me and a time saver for the intake person. The doc thought it was helpful too and was proud I was taking proactive steps to manage my health,” said Jamal_ATL303, January 2025.With a patent-pending architecture designed for secure, user-directed data flow, Naviday is among the first platforms to operationalize these federal priorities at scale.Naviday’s platform is already being used to build out AI-guided care pathways, starting with menopause and midlife health, with planned expansion into chronic condition management.Why the Consumer Health Record Matters NowHealth records today are fragmented, outdated, and provider-controlled. Patients are left out of the loop. Providers are overwhelmed by incomplete information. And decisions are made based on snapshots, not stories—not real-world data.The CHR changes this by offering a structured, portable, and patient-owned record that travels with the individual and evolves in real time. Current features include:Symptom and vitals trackingMedication and supplement logsLab and diagnostic resultsLifestyle and social determinants of healthThe CHR is not a patient portal or a retrofitted medical record.It is a new class of infrastructure built to capture life-based health signals, not just clinical transactions. It puts individuals at the center of data flow, care coordination, and health storytelling.Naviday’s Consumer Health Record currently supports CMS-recommended QR-based data exchange for secure, real-time sharing. Phase 2 will introduce blockchain-secured smart contracts to enable consent-driven, tamper-proof data sharing across care teams.A Head Start on the Future of CareWhile national frameworks and policies are just being formalized, Naviday is already operationalizing the ecosystem it envisions. The company’s roadmap includes:Deeper integration with wearables and in-home diagnosticsReal-time alerts and care plan adjustments powered by AIResearch-ready, anonymized datasets for population health and women’s health equityFor employers and health plans, this approach offers earlier insight into risk trends, more efficient care navigation, and meaningful engagement in health journeys that typically go unseen—like menopause, chronic fatigue, and medication side effects.As the health ecosystem evolves, Naviday’s CHR will serve as a flexible, API-enabled foundation for digital care tools, coaching services, employer health programs, and AI-powered care optimization.Own Your Health StoryStart building your Consumer Health Record today with The Owl App. Whether you are managing menopause, preparing for a visit, or seeking better coordination between care teams, the CHR gives you the clarity and control to lead your own care.Individuals: Download The Owl App at navidayhealth.com and begin your record.Providers and Employers: Partner with Naviday Health to bring structured, patient-owned data into your care workflows. 