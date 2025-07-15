Naviday Health Advances AI-Guided Menopause Care Through Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate Program

Your Path to Health, Every Day

Tackling Long-Neglected Menopause Gaps in Women’s Health

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naviday Health, a digital health company designing intelligent care pathways for women, announced continued momentum in its participation with the Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate program. Naviday is currently developing an AI-Guided Menopause Care Plan, leveraging more than 2.7 million de-identified clinical records to analyze the relationship between menopause-related symptoms and long-term risks such as osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic dysfunction.The project is part of a broader initiative to deliver real-time, personalized guidance for women throughout the menopause transition. The care plan is delivered through The Owl App , which acts as a digital health companion, supporting daily symptom tracking, vitals, medication adherence, behavioral nudges, and education tied to each user’s experience.“This isn’t about waiting for the next doctor’s visit. This is about providing intelligent support every day,” said Dr. Tarul Kode, PharmD, co-founder of Naviday Health. “We’re using data and AI to create a care model that helps women understand what’s happening, what they can do, and when it’s time to engage their provider.”Naviday’s approach reflects a growing recognition of the systemic gaps in women’s midlife care. Despite the fact that over one billion women globally will be in menopause by 2030, the medical system lacks structured tools to monitor, support, and intervene during this life stage. Many women experience years of symptoms without documentation, inconsistent treatment plans, or delayed diagnoses for related conditions, particularly osteoporosis and cardiovascular risk, both of which accelerate post-menopause.“Our models are designed to detect symptom patterns and therapeutic gaps long before they escalate,” said Dr. Qiuyan Xu, Lead Data Scientist at Graviate, Naviday’s AI partner. “By applying machine learning to over 2.7 million clinical records, we’re not just identifying risks, we’re enabling Naviday to guide smarter care through a longitudinal, AI-guided pathway companion.”To connect these insights into clinical workflows, Naviday has launched a secure Consumer Health Record ( CHR ), generated by the AI-Guided Care Plan and capabilities of The Owl App. The CHR consolidates data from symptom tracking, wearables, vitals, lab results, and medication adherence into a patient-controlled, shareable record. It brings essential context and continuity to clinical encounters, empowering women and equipping providers with a more complete picture to support proactive, personalized care.Through its work with the Mayo Clinic Platform, Naviday is not only supporting women during menopause but is also actively laying the foundation for care models that address diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic risks that emerge or intensify in midlife.Naviday is building what women’s health has long needed: an intelligent, responsive, and continuous care model, clinically grounded and personally guided.About Naviday HealthNaviday Health is a digital health company pioneering AI-Guided Care Plans to transform women’s health, beginning with the menopause journey. Naviday’s platform combines clinical data, personal health insights, and intelligent digital tools to empower women and their providers with personalized, proactive care pathways. The company’s flagship solution, The Owl App, integrates symptom tracking, behavioral guidance, and a shareable Consumer Health Record (CHR) to bridge everyday experiences with clinical decision-making. Naviday Health is committed to redefining how women navigate complex health transitions and chronic risks across midlife and beyond. Learn more at www.navidayhealth.com About Graviate.AIGraviate.AI is an advanced analytics and artificial intelligence firm specializing in transforming large-scale health data into actionable clinical insights. Graviate partners with health innovators like Naviday Health to design and implement sophisticated machine learning models that identify critical patterns in patient journeys, therapeutic interventions, and health outcomes. By combining deep expertise in data science and healthcare, Graviate enables organizations to deliver precision care solutions that improve both patient experiences and system efficiency. Learn more at www.graviate.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.