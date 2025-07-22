Trade, Industry and Competition on SA defence sector companies arrival in Türkiye

A group of South African companies that operate in the defence sector will participate in the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF), taking place in Istanbul, Turkey, from 22-27 July 2025.

This participation is facilitated by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) Scheme, which funds the development of exporters and markets for South African products and services, as well as attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into South Africa.

According to the Deputy Director-General of the Exports Branch at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Mr Willem van der Spuy, the decision to participate in IDEF 2025 forms part of South Africa’s broader export diversification strategy, which seeks to expand the export of value-added products and services in key industrial policy sectors to global markets, including new dynamic and high-growth destinations.

IDEF 2025 is an internationally acclaimed event showcasing the latest technological advancements and products in the defence industry. This premier exhibition brings together leading figures in the defence sector, offering a significant platform for South Africa to display its defence capabilities and build strategic partnerships with key role-players in Turkey, as well as with participants from other high-growth markets across Eurasia, the Middle East and North Africa.

“To this end, the department has secured a 164m² Pavilion, the pavilion will showcase to potential new customers products and services of 13 South African companies in the defence, aviation and related sectors. It is also an opportunity to introduce our niche and advanced technologies to a broader international audience, as well as to engage with and participate in emerging trends that are reshaping the global defence industry,” says van der Spuy.

He concluded that, the dtic funding and coordinating participation at these events, reflects the department’s commitment to South African exporters, and positioning the country as a reliable and competitive supplier to global markets in a range of sectors, including in industries with strong technological capabilities and growth potential, such as the defence sector.

