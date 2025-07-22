Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3004952
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/21/2025 at 1930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Moretown
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Maura Pickett
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, NY
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault. Investigation revealed Maura Pickett caused bodily injury to a domestic partner and attempted to prevent them from calling 911. Pickett was placed under arrest and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Pickett was issued conditions of release to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 7/22/2025 at 1230 hours. Pickett was held for lack of $300 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $300
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
