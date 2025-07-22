Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3004952

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan                          

STATION: VSP Berlin                  

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/21/2025 at 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Moretown

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Maura Pickett                                         

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, NY

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault. Investigation revealed Maura Pickett caused bodily injury to a domestic partner and attempted to prevent them from calling 911. Pickett was placed under arrest and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Pickett was issued conditions of release to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 7/22/2025 at 1230 hours. Pickett was held for lack of $300 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/2025 @ 1230 hours         

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $300

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

