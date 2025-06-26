World-Renowned BHRT Pioneer Dr. Khalid Shukri Joins Medi-Gyn to Redefine Hormone and Longevity Care

Empower the body to restore through natural science driven techniques Empower the body to restore through natural science driven techniques Bio-Intelligent Functional & Regenerative Specialist

With 40 years of experience in the field of Internal, Functional & Regenerative Medicine

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medi-Gyn, Dubai’s leading online Hormone Health Centre, is proud to announce our latest collaboration with Dr. Khalid Ahmad Shukri [LXV MD], a globally recognised authority in Bioidentical Hormone Therapy (BHRT), Functional, Regenerative and now Bio-Intelligent Medicine. As a newly appointed member of the Medi-Gyn Advisory Board, Dr. Shukri brings an unparalleled legacy of clinical excellence and innovation to support Medi-Gyn’s mission of transforming hormonal and regenerative care.This partnership isn’t just a milestone – it’s a meeting of minds, values, and long-term missions. Together, Medi-Gyn and Dr. Shukri are committed to preventative care and condition detection, reversing chronic conditions, and optimising hormone health through a powerful blend of advanced diagnostics, hormone, longevity science and quantum medicine.“You have the power to choose how you age”— Irina Bond, a Founder & CEO, Medi-GynWhy This Collaboration MattersMedi-Gyn’s alliance with LXV MD and Dr. Khalid Shukri is rooted in a shared philosophy: to empower individuals with personalised, integrative, and preventative care. With Dr. Shukri’s guidance, Medi-Gyn will further elevate its patient protocols — offering treatments that move beyond symptoms while restoring vitality, balance, and longevity at the cellular level.“It is never too late to rediscover your health”— Dr Khalid Shukri, a Bio-Intelligent, Functional and Regenerative DoctorWhat This Means for Our PatientsAs a result of this collaboration, Medi-Gyn now offers a more advanced array of therapies, including:· BHRT & Peptide Therapies for hormonal balance and cellular rejuvenation· Epigenetic & Hormonal Assessments for highly targeted, precision-based treatment· Fertility Optimisation and Integrative Cancer Support· Quantum-Integrated Therapies, including Q-Tropocollagen, for deep systemic healingWith Dr. Shukri onboard, Medi-Gyn is expanding its reach beyond Dubai—offering virtual consultations and online hormone health programmes that deliver global access to personalised, science-driven care.Ready to Start Your Hormone Health Journey?Visit www.medi-gyn.com to explore our tailored health programmes and discover how we’re transforming the future of hormone and longevity care—one patient at a time.

