Freeborn County, Minnesota Launches “Connected Community” Powered by Zemplee to Advance Community-Based Care for Seniors

Public–Private Partnership Launches Senior Wellness Initiative with Zemplee, Aligning Community Strengths and Blue Zone Values in Freeborn County.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected Community of Freeborn County (CCFC) proudly announces the successful launch of Connected Community of Freeborn County, a transformative initiative aimed at empowering individuals, 55+, to safely age in place while strengthening the regional care ecosystem. Powered by Zemplee, a leading AI-driven remote monitoring and wellness platform, the initiative unites a powerful network of partners committed to healthy aging.

This public–private collaboration includes AARP Age Friendly Communities, Senior Resources of Freeborn County, St. John’s Lutheran Community, Albert Lea Fire Rescue, SMART Transit, Adult Protective Services, Freeborn County Public Health and more. The program was funded through a grant awarded to St. John’s by The LeadingAge Minnesota Foundation. These partners are working together under a shared mission to enhance the lives of seniors through technology-enabled care, coordination, and community support.

Unequivocally embracing Albert Lea’s designation as a Blue Zone City—recognized for its residents’ extraordinary longevity and community wellness—CCFC extends those principles of purposeful living, strong social connection, and healthy environments into proactive senior care.

“Connected Community of Freeborn County combines innovative technology with our community’s Blue Zone strengths and robust partner network,” said Lauren Heskett, Population Health Coordinator of Freeborn County.

“With Zemplee’s platform and our partners’ community leadership, we are fostering a care ecosystem that supports dignity, independence, and wellbeing,” added Shanna Eckberg, CEO and Administrator of St. John’s of Albert Lea.

Program Highlights:

• Zemplee’s AI Powered Aging-in-place technology to help seniors live independently and safely in their homes

• Access to a variety of resources including medical assistance, meals, transportation, daily check-ins and more.

• Aligned with Albert Lea’s Blue Zone values of connectedness, purposeful aging, nutritious living, and supportive social structures

• An overall alignment of project partners who want to help and make a difference in the lives of individuals in Freeborn County.

“Our shared goal with organizations like St. John’s, Senior Resources, and LeadingAge Minnesota is to enable safe and healthy aging through the Connected Community initiative,” said Aparna Pujar, CEO and Founder of Zemplee. “Together, we’re showing how technology, community design, and local partnerships can empower older adults to live well—where they call home.” This initiative sets a new regional standard for senior care that combines cutting-edge technology, cross-sector partnerships, and wellness-driven design principles.

About the Partners:

AARP Age-Friendly Communities

AARP Age-Friendly Communities is part of AARP’s Livable Communities initiative, helping cities and towns become inclusive and supportive of people of all ages. Through local partnerships, it promotes healthy aging, social connection, and policies that improve quality of life. It is a member of the WHO’s Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities.

LeadingAge Minnesota

LeadingAge Minnesota is the state’s largest association of nonprofit senior care providers, representing over 1,000 organizations. It advances innovation, advocacy, and education to support high-quality, person-centered care across the aging continuum. The organization fosters collaboration to transform aging services statewide.

Senior Resources of Freeborn County

Senior Resources is a nonprofit supporting older adults in Freeborn County, MN. It offers caregiver support, transportation, wellness programs, and advocacy to help seniors stay active and independent. The organization empowers families with personalized services and strong community ties.

St. John’s Lutheran Community

Located in Albert Lea, MN, St. John’s Lutheran Community is a nonprofit senior living provider offering a full range of care—from independent living to memory care and hospice. With more than 60 years in service, it delivers compassionate, faith-based care focused on dignity and well-being.

Zemplee Inc.

Zemplee Inc. located in Silicon Valley, CA is a pioneering health technology company redefining the future of aging. Using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and discreet passive sensors—without the use of cameras or wearables—Zemplee enables continuous, non-intrusive monitoring of daily activities and wellness indicators in homes, senior living communities, and healthcare settings. Its AI-powered platform delivers real-time insights to caregivers and care teams, enhancing response times, reducing hospital readmissions, and improving quality of life for older adults.

