Top 10 Cities to Age in Place in the United States for 2024

Zemplee's highly anticipated annual report detailing, which cities are best for seniors to age in place is here.

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zemplee today announced the publication of a comprehensive report identifying the top 10 cities in the United States for aging in place in 2024. This groundbreaking research delves into a range of factors, including healthcare access, affordability, social engagement, and community resources, to determine the most suitable locations for seniors to live out their golden years with comfort, dignity, and independence.

Key Findings:

Alton, Illinois emerged as the top-ranked city due to its exceptional healthcare infrastructure and affordable housing options.

Cities in Florida, despite recent rises in inclement weather, still hold a strong appeal for seniors.

Smaller and midsize cities and towns often provide strong community bonds and a slower pace of life, making them attractive options for aging in place.

Zemplee is committed to empowering seniors to make informed decisions about their future. This report offers valuable insights for individuals and families seeking to plan for aging in place, as well as policymakers and healthcare providers interested in creating age-friendly communities.

About Zemplee

Zemplee is a technology platform that utilizes Attentive AI and passive sensors to help the elderly age in place gracefully, with round-the-clock remote monitoring capabilities for caregivers that improves quality of life and reduces hospitalizations without compromising privacy. Co-founders Aparna Pujar and Gary Fowler combined decades of experience in Silicon Valley hi-tech companies and clinical care to develop the artificial intelligence applications and unobtrusive sensors that power Zemplee’s innovative remote elderly care system.

