St. John’s of Albert Lea Receives $600,000 from LeadingAge Minnesota Foundation

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zemplee is thrilled to announce that their partner St. John’s of Albert Lea, a leading provider of senior care services in rural Minnesota, has been awarded a grant of $600,000 from the LeadingAge Minnesota Foundation.

This grant was part of the LeadingAge Minnesota Foundation’s $1.8 million investment to develop and support “Connected Communities”, an initiative designed to improve the health, well-being, and quality of life of seniors in rural Minnesota.

This transformative funding empowers St. John’s, and its partners, to extend customized car to seniors in their homes in the community, while addressing the unique challenges associated with aging in rural areas.

“We are committed to building a stronger, more supportive environment for our area and their families enabling them to enjoy a fulfilling life in their communities that they value and appreciate. Zemplee’s aging-in-place and remote monitoring technology will bridge gaps in healthcare, reduce social isolation and streamline communication and care coordination across rural care services” said Shanna Eckberg, CEO and Administrator of St. John’s of Albert Lea.

“Zemplee is proud to collaborate with St. John’s of Albert Lea in their mission to provide exceptional care to seniors in rural Minnesota,” said Aparna Pujar, Founder and CEO of Zemplee, “This grant is a testament to St. John’s commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are excited to continue working together to improve the lives of seniors.”

St. Johns’s additional collaborators and partners in this initiative include Senior Resources of Freeborn County, Southeastern Minnesota Area Rural Transit (SMART), Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, Southeastern Minnesota Area Agency on Aging (SEMAAA), Freeborn County Public Health, Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA), and Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin on this project.

About St. John’s of Albert Lea

St. John’s of Albert Lea is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing compassionate and high-quality senior care services. With a focus on person-centered care, St. John’s offers a range of services, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing.

About LeadingAge Minnesota Foundation

The LeadingAge Minnesota Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing aging services in Minnesota. The Foundation supports innovative programs and initiatives that improve the quality of life for seniors.

About Zemplee

Zemplee® is a technology platform that utilizes Attentive AI™ and passive sensors to help the elderly age in place gracefully, with round-the-clock remote monitoring capabilities for caregivers, improves quality of life for seniors and reduces hospitalizations without compromising privacy. Co-founders Aparna Pujar and Gary Fowler combined decades of experience in Silicon Valley hi-tech companies and clinical care to develop the artificial intelligence applications and unobtrusive sensors that power Zemplee’s innovative remote elderly care system.

