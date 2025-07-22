Jeffersonville, Twiggs County, GA (July 21, 2025) - At the request of the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Jeffersonville, GA. Christopher J. Martin-Holmes, age 26, of Conley, GA, died in the incident. No officers were injured. Phillip Ellison Jr., age 23, of Ellenwood, GA, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

The preliminary information indicates on Friday, July 18, 2025, at about 10:30 p.m., a Twiggs County Deputy Sheriff attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Interstate I-16 (west bound) for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop which initiated a vehicle pursuit. At about 10:50 p.m, the car crashed near the Exit 12 off ramp on I-16. As the deputy attempted to render aid to the occupant in the crashed car, shots were fired from the inside the vehicle. The deputy returned fire and additional shots were fired from inside the vehicle. The deputy then determined the car was occupied by two individuals.

One of the occupants, later identified as Martin-Holmes, was pronounced dead at the scene and the second occupant, later identified as Ellison Jr., was arrested and booked into the Twiggs County Jail.

Martin-Holmes’ body was taken to the Central Crime Lab in Macon, Georgia where an autopsy is being performed.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Dublin Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.