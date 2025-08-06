Redefining Financial Reporting: Chartered Institute Launches CIFRS™ Certification for Financial and Accounting Leaders

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Introduces the Accredited CIFRS™ Program for Finance, Accounting, and Reporting Professionals

The CIFRS™ program empowers participants with the expertise needed to navigate both Australian and international accounting standards with confidence and integrity.” — Bok Yan Lo

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a leading global provider of accredited executive programs and professional certifications, is proud to announce the launch of the Certified Australian GAAP and IFRS Financial Reporting Specialist (CIFRS™) program. This industry-focused certification has been developed in collaboration with senior accounting experts, compliance professionals, and academic authorities to provide participants with the essential skills to master Australian GAAP and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in today’s complex reporting environment.The CIFRS™ program offers a deep dive into critical topics including the Australian financial reporting framework, industry-specific reporting requirements, fair value measurement methodologies, revenue recognition principles, asset impairment assessments, lease accounting treatments, financial instrument classifications, consolidation requirements, and disclosure compliance strategies. Through expert-led instruction, practical discussions, and real-world case studies, participants will build a robust understanding of both statutory and regulatory compliance under Australian Accounting Standards and IFRS.“With growing scrutiny on financial transparency and the global push for harmonized reporting standards, it is imperative for professionals to stay ahead of evolving regulations and standards,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “The CIFRS™ program empowers participants with the expertise needed to navigate both Australian and international accounting standards with confidence and integrity.”Fully accredited by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, the CIFRS™ program is designed with flexibility in mind, offering live , instructor-led sessions for interactive education.Upon successful completion of the program and examination, participants will earn the Certified Australian GAAP and IFRS Financial Reporting Specialist (CIFRS™) designation, a globally recognized and trademarked credential that signifies expertise in Australian and international financial reporting. The program is also independently accredited by the CPD Certification Service, reflecting its adherence to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.For more information about the CIFRS™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized leader in professional certification. With a membership exceeding 90,000 professionals worldwide, we partner with eminent thought leaders and industry authorities to develop and deliver state-of-the-art certification programs. Our accredited certifications, professional charters, and designations are exclusively awarded to individuals who demonstrate extensive expertise through successful completion of our rigorous programs. Each certified program is also independently certified and accredited by CPD, maintaining the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

Certified Australian GAAP and IFRS Financial Reporting Specialist (CIFRS™)

