Sharon Stone’s Metal Ice Pick from Basic Instinct (1992) Headlines Propstore’s Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction

Catherine Tramell’s (Sharon Stone) metal ice pick from Basic Instinct (1992)

One of the most chilling—and iconic—props in modern thriller history is now up for grabs.

The ice pick from Basic Instinct is one of those rare props that transcends cinema and becomes a part of pop culture mythology. ” — Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading sellers of entertainment memorabilia, is thrilled to announce the inclusion of Catherine Tramell’s (Sharon Stone) metal ice pick from Basic Instinct (1992) in its upcoming Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction, taking place July 8–24, 2025, at Propstore.com. The infamous murder weapon is estimated to fetch $1,500.Crafted from metal with a black handle, this ice pick was wielded—or perhaps merely implied to be wielded—by Sharon Stone in her provocative and unforgettable performance as Catherine Tramell, the seductive and possibly sociopathic crime novelist at the center of Paul Verhoeven’s neo-noir thriller. The item appears throughout the film both directly and symbolically, serving as the visual cue that haunts Michael Douglas’s detective character and audiences alike.Basic Instinct (1992) remains one of the most talked-about films of the '90s, notorious for its psychological tension, sexually charged plot, and Stone’s career-defining performance. The ice pick became a cultural icon following the film’s release, not only for its shocking use in the opening murder scene but also for its quiet, unsettling presence throughout, most memorably during the infamous interrogation scene where Stone’s character coolly crosses and uncrosses her legs, unarmed… or so it seems.“The ice pick from Basic Instinct is one of those rare props that transcends cinema and becomes a part of pop culture mythology,” said Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore. “It’s a weapon, a metaphor, and a mystery all in one, representing the razor-sharp edge that made Catherine Tramell so unforgettable.”The ice pick is one of over 600 lots featured in Propstore’s Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction, which includes iconic props, costumes, and collectibles from some of Hollywood’s most celebrated films and TV series. Registration is now open, with the full catalog live as of July 8. The auction closes on July 23 and 24.To register and access the full catalog, visit: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/479 # # #Notes to EditorsFor further information, catalogue images, case studies, and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comBidding is live until July 24, 2025:Dropbox link to images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/p1rvyxhz7sm0qfbztkj99/ADT9mIR5-zJxhp5DjA7YfJQ?rlkey=ufzv03dyd7z3qbz1n87d8wmna&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest entertainment memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Propstore is a proud two-time recipient of the UK’s highest business honor—the Queen’s Award and King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/Threads: @prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @propstore

