Rosetta M. West of USA Honored as 'Mother To Many' and 'Global Visionary' at Women of Influence Conference in Kenya

Her Excellency Gladys Atieno Nyasuna Wanga, Governor of Homa Bay County in Kenya Presenting Honors to Rosetta M. West o Kansas, USA Her Excellency Gladys Atieno Nyasuna Wanga, Governor of Homa Bay County in Kenya, Honoree Rosetta M. West of Topeka, Kansas, USA and World Civility Ambassador Dr. Roselyn Nyakona David, Women of Influence Conference Co-host Her Excellency Gladys Atieno Nyasuna Wanga, Governor of Homa Bay County in Kenya, Honoree Rosetta M. West of Topeka, Kansas, USA and World Civility Ambassador Dr. Roselyn Nyakona David, Women of Influence Conference Co-host World Civility Ambassador Dr. Roselyn Nyakona David, co-host of the Women of Influence Conference, wraps honoree Rosetta M. West from Kansas, USA, in a Maasai Blanket as a symbol of love, respect, and family. The blanket features the colors of Kenya. Awards presented to honoree Rosetta M. West of Kansas, USA durning the Women of Influence Conference held in Kisii, Kenya

Mom Rosetta is a true inspiration. She is a symbol of love, peace, strength, and integrity. We honor her life and what it represents. She is a mother to many.” — Dr. Edinah Kangwana, MBS, of Kenya

KISII, KENYA, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 15, 2025, Rosetta M. West of the United States was honored at the Women of Influence conference in Kisii, Kenya. West, a renowned humanitarian and leader, was recognized for her outstanding contributions to society and received the prestigious Transformational Leadership Award, accompanied by the title of "Global Visionary." The award was presented by Her Excellency Gladys Atieno Nyasuna Wanga, Governor of Homa Bay County in Kenya.West, known for her tireless efforts in empowering individuals of all ages in different parts of the world, was humbled and grateful to receive the award. She has dedicated her life to serving others and has made a significant impact in communities worldwide. Her work has touched the lives of many, earning her the title of "Mother To Many."The Women of Influence conference, organized by the Global Women's Empowerment Network, brings together influential women from various fields to share their experiences and inspire others to make a positive difference in the world. The conference also aims to recognize and honor exceptional women who have made significant contributions to society.West's presence at the conference was a testament to her commitment to international cooperation and her belief in the power of women to create positive change. In her speech, Dr. Edinah Kagwana, cohost of the event, praised West for her dedication and leadership, stating, "Rosetta M. West is a true global visionary, and her work has touched the lives of many. She is an inspiration to us all."West's recognition at the Women of Influence conference highlights her unwavering dedication to improving the world. Her selfless efforts and commitment to helping others have earned her respect and admiration from people everywhere. As she continues to positively influence society, West's legacy will last, inspiring future generations to follow her example.

Rosetta M. West Honored in Kisii, Kenya at the Women of Influence Conference

