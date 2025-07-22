Another Successful Year for The Veteran Service Club Support Program

CANADA, July 22 - Released on July 21, 2025

For the second consecutive year, the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program has been fully subscribed in one intake.

Introduced in 2019-20, the program provides grants up to $30,000 to organizations such as Legion branches, Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) units and more.

"Saskatchewan's veterans' service organizations play a vital role - enriching our communities, preserving local history and working tirelessly on behalf of veterans who have faithfully served our province and our country," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "We cannot thank these organizations enough for their continued efforts and look forward to continuing to support this amazing work."

For 2025-26, grants up to $30,000 were provided to 67 Legion branches, ANAVETS units, and other registered, non-profit veterans organizations across the province.

Minister Ross was joined in Prince Albert by representatives from Royal Canadian Legion/Saskatchewan Command to see first-hand the improvements at ANAVETS Unit 222 that were funded through the program.

The grant is used to support facility upgrades, operations, events and other activities to advance the work and help strengthen the long-term sustainability of veteran service organizations throughout the province.

Last year, ANAVETS Unit 222, in Prince Albert, received more than $28,400 to help update the plumbing in the lounge. In previous years, Unit 222 received funding to repair electrical and air conditioning, new flooring, replace the furnace, replace the bar counter and upgrade their parking lot lighting.

"For 2025-26, Unit 222 received $23,280 to perform renovations to the downstairs auditorium which includes relocation and repair of the stage, building a storage room, as well as other modifications to create a more functional room layout to host larger events," ANAVETS Unit 222 President Floyd Lavalee said. "Projects like this, as well as previous years, would not have been possible if not for support from the Government of Saskatchewan through the Veterans Service Club Support Program. On behalf of the ANAVETS Unit 222 board, members and staff, we would like to extend a huge thank you for their commitment to provincial Veterans and their families."

The program is delivered collaboratively by the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command, the Saskatchewan ANAVETS and the Government of Saskatchewan.

More information about the program, guidelines, applications and eligibility are available through the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command.

