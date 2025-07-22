Saskatchewan and Prince Edward Island Breaking Down Trade Barriers

CANADA, July 22 - Released on July 21, 2025

Provinces build economic resilience through interprovincial trade agreement.

Today, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Prince Edward Island Premier Rob Lantz signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the removal of trade barriers across the two jurisdictions.

"Saskatchewan is standing strong amidst the trade challenges we are currently facing," Moe said. "Our province remains committed to deepening interprovincial collaboration and further enhancing trade, investment and labour mobility, so that we can continue to build a strong economy that delivers for the people of Saskatchewan. Today's MOU between Saskatchewan and Prince Edward Island is just one more way we are strengthening economic ties across the country."

This MOU includes commitments to facilitate mutual recognition, and a framework for direct-to-consumer (DTC) alcohol sales between the two jurisdictions. It aims to boost interprovincial labour mobility and investment while strengthening public safety and maintaining the role of crown corporations.

“Saskatchewan and PEI understand that when provinces work together, the entire country benefits,” Lantz said. “This agreement is about building trust, creating opportunity and making it easier for people and businesses to thrive no matter where they are located.”

The total value of interprovincial trade between Saskatchewan and PEI was $44.25 million in 2021.

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to demonstrate leadership in reducing internal barriers, advocating for free and fair trade. Last week, Saskatchewan called on all provinces and territories to join the New West Partnership Trade Agreement. This agreement represents Canada's largest barrier-free interprovincial market, with an economic region of over 11 million Canadians and a combined GDP exceeding $818 billion. Other recent progress includes the signing of an MOU with Ontario to remove trade barriers across the two jurisdictions.

The province continues to take part in the Committee on Internal Trade (CIT), which includes enhancing the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA), reducing regulatory and administrative burdens to interprovincial trade and facilitating labour mobility.

On July 8, CIT announced significant progress, including:

Reducing party-specific exceptions under the CFTA by a further 30 per cent.

Concluding negotiations of the financial services chapter.

Advancing mutual recognition through a pilot project in the trucking sector and negotiating towards a mutual recognition agreement on the sale of goods.

Cross-Canada commitment to a 30-day service standard for processing labour mobility applications.

A DTC MOU, co-led by Saskatchewan, involving ten jurisdictions across Canada to support consumers being able to order their favourite Canadian wine, spirit, beer or other alcoholic beverage, directly from the producer, for personal consumption.

-30-

