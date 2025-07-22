Saskatchewan and Manitoba Advance Interprovincial Trade

CANADA, July 22 - Released on July 21, 2025

Provinces sign agreement on mutual recognition, labour mobility and direct-to-consumer (DTC) alcohol sales.

Today, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on enhancing interprovincial trade between the two jurisdictions.

"Saskatchewan is standing strong through the storm that is our current trade challenges," Moe said. "Manitoba and Saskatchewan have been strong trading partners through the New West Partnership Trade Agreement. Together, we are encouraging other jurisdictions to join Canada's most ambitious domestic trade agreement, and we are building on our economic relationship through further trade collaboration, for example, on direct-to-consumer (DTC) alcohol sales."

Much like the MOUs Saskatchewan has signed with Ontario and PEI, today's agreement includes commitments to move forward on a framework for DTC alcohol sales and facilitate mutual recognition. Improving labour mobility and trade are at the heart of this MOU, while remaining focused on strengthening public safety and maintaining the role of crown corporations.

"This agreement reflects Manitoba's ongoing efforts to build a stronger, more unified Canadian economy, one where goods, services and workers can move more freely between provinces, while maintaining the highest standards for health and safety" said Kinew. "By working with partners across the nation, we are unlocking opportunities for people and businesses and building up this country we all love so much."

The total value of interprovincial trade between Saskatchewan and Manitoba was over $6 billion in 2021.

This agreement comes on the heels of several new interprovincial trade announcements for the Government of Saskatchewan. This includes Moe inviting all Canadian premiers to join the New West Partnership Trade Agreement, Canada's largest barrier-free interprovincial market.

The province continues to take part in the Committee on Internal Trade (CIT), which includes enhancing the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA), reducing regulatory and administrative burdens to interprovincial trade and facilitating labour mobility.

On July 8, CIT announced significant progress, including:

Reducing party-specific exceptions under the CFTA by a further 30 per cent.

Concluding negotiations of the financial services chapter.

Advancing mutual recognition through a pilot project in the trucking sector and negotiating towards a mutual recognition agreement on the sale of goods.

Cross-Canada commitment to a 30-day service standard for processing labour mobility applications.

An DTC MOU on DTC alcohol sales, co-led by Saskatchewan and Ontario, involving ten jurisdictions across Canada to support consumers being able to order their favourite Canadian wine, spirit, beer or other alcoholic beverage, directly from the producer, for personal consumption.

