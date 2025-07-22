Entrepreneur Paul Hutchinson Attends Screening to Spotlight Fight Against Child Sexual Exploitation

Hada Vanessa and Paul Hutchinson, founder of the Child Liberation Foundation, in West Hollywood, July 19, 2025

Hada Vanessa and Paul Hutchinson, founder of the Child Liberation Foundation, at a screening hosted by Free a Girl in partnership with Deadline on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at The London Hotel in West Hollywood. Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren

Paul Hutchinson, founder of the Child Liberation Foundation, Attended Free a Girl / Deadline Screening in West Hollywood on July 19, 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Hutchinson, entrepreneur, humanitarian, and founder of the Child Liberation Foundation, was among the invited guests at an exclusive screening hosted by Free a Girl in partnership with Deadline on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.

The powerful evening showcased never-before-seen footage from actress, entrepreneur, and Free a Girl founder Yolanthe Cabau’s undercover mission to rescue children from sexual exploitation. Guests—including Paul Hutchinson, along with actresses Tara Reid and Jaime King—walked the red carpet before attending the private screening, followed by a live Q&A with Yolanthe and the Free a Girl team, and a VIP reception.

Hutchinson’s presence highlighted his unwavering commitment to ending child trafficking. As founder of the Child Liberation Foundation, he has led or played a critical role in over 70 undercover rescue operations across 15 countries, helping free more than 7,000 children. He also served as the primary investor and Executive Producer of the critically acclaimed film Sound of Freedom. His forthcoming book, The Sound of Freedom: True Stories That Inspired the Film (releasing July 29, 2025), offers a behind-the-scenes look at the real-life missions and courageous survivors who inspired the film.

