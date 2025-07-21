California Judicial Council Adopts AI Rules for Judges, Court Employees

(Subscription required) Months in the drafting, the rule of court and accompanying judicial administration standard do not require courts to allow judges and courthouse employees to employ large-language models in their work. But if individual court leaders do condone the technology's use, the new rules will set guideposts, not strict directives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.