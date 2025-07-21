XMPro Named Sample Vendor for Digital Twins for Products in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Discrete Manufacturing Technologies, 2025

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , a leading provider of intelligent digital twin solutions for asset-intensive industries, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor for Digital Twins for Products in the Gartner“Hype Cycle™ for Discrete Manufacturing Technologies, 2025″ report, published on July 10, 2025.*In our opinion, this recognition reflects XMPro’s continued leadership in delivering transformational digital twin solutions that enable discrete manufacturing organizations to accelerate product development, optimize manufacturing operations, and drive innovation.While XMPro specializes in operational digital twins, its composable architecture and real-time intelligence capabilities also enable OEMs to create product digital twins that unlock new revenue streams through servitization, remote monitoring, and performance optimization of products in the field.According to the Gartner research, “Digital twins of products accelerate product development, manufacturing and usage simulations, contextualizing real-time and synthetic data. Such simulations can be used to improve product characteristics in the virtual state to test out product innovations.” (1)The report further states that “Digital twins help avoid costly mistakes by predicting behaviors of products to achieve outcomes, such as sustainability, and breakthroughs in new and even smart and servitized products.” (1)XMPro’s Intelligent Business Operations Suite enables discrete manufacturers to create both operational digital twins for manufacturing processes and product digital twins that extend value beyond the factory floor. For OEMs, XMPro’s platform enables the creation of connected product digital twins that monitor equipment performance in customer environments, providing insights for product improvement, predictive maintenance services, and new business models such as product-as-a-service offerings.The platform’s composable approach allows manufacturers to rapidly deploy digital twins for critical use cases including predictive maintenance of production equipment, real-time process monitoring, overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) optimization, and post-sale product performance monitoring. This comprehensive digital twin capability enables manufacturers to reduce unplanned downtime, improve asset utilization, enhance production efficiency, and create new revenue streams through intelligent product services.“In our opinion, this recognition validates our commitment to helping discrete manufacturers transform their operations and create new value through intelligent digital twin solutions,” said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. “Our platform enables manufacturers to create both operational digital twins for manufacturing excellence and product digital twins that help OEMs monitor and optimize their products in customer environments. This dual capability allows our clients to improve internal operations while also creating new service revenue streams and deeper customer relationships through connected product offerings.”According to us, this latest recognition builds on XMPro’s track record of Gartner acknowledgments, including previous mentions in multiple Gartner reports spanning utilities, edge AI, IoT, and other emerging technology areas, reinforcing the company’s position as a leader in intelligent digital twin solutions.XMPro’s technology-agnostic platform addresses critical operational challenges in discrete manufacturing, including asset reliability, production optimization, and quality management. The platform integrates data from manufacturing execution systems, IoT sensors, and enterprise applications to create comprehensive operational digital twins that enable predictive maintenance, process optimization, and real-time decision support for manufacturing operations.XMPro’s intelligent digital twin solutions are available immediately for discrete manufacturing organizations seeking to implement digital twin strategies for product development and manufacturing optimization.(1) Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Discrete Manufacturing Technologies, 2025, Alexander Hoeppe, Sudip Pattanayak, Marc Halpern, Kentaro Shikanai, 10 July 2025.GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About XMProXMPro provides intelligent digital twin solutions that help asset-intensive industries optimize performance through AI-powered decision support and real-time operational intelligence. The company’s Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS) combines composable digital twins with multi-agent generative systems to deliver actionable insights and autonomous operations management. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

