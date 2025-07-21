Submit Release
 Navigating Federal Cuts: A Presentation with CalHHS

Following the recent signing of the federal government’s “Big, Beautiful” bill into law that guts critical safety-net programs, California continues its mission to protect the health and well-being of all Californians. View an important presentation on how these changes will impact Californians.

 

CalHHS leaders discuss how these changes will impact Californians:

 

0:00 Introduction by California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Kim Johnson

2:28 Medi-Cal provisions by Department of Health Care Services Director Michelle Baass

26:00 Covered California provisions by Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman

38:21 CalFresh provisions by California Department of Social Services Director Jennifer Troia

56:21 Next steps by CalHHS Secretary Kim Johnson

 

ICYMI: Statement from CalHHS Secretary Kim Johnson on President Trump’s Budget Bill

