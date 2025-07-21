 Navigating Federal Cuts: A Presentation with CalHHS

Following the recent signing of the federal government’s “Big, Beautiful” bill into law that guts critical safety-net programs, California continues its mission to protect the health and well-being of all Californians. View an important presentation on how these changes will impact Californians. CalHHS leaders discuss how these changes will impact Californians: 0:00 Introduction by California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Kim Johnson 2:28 Medi-Cal provisions by Department of Health Care Services Director Michelle Baass 26:00 Covered California provisions by Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman 38:21 CalFresh provisions by California Department of Social Services Director Jennifer Troia 56:21 Next steps by CalHHS Secretary Kim Johnson ICYMI: Statement from CalHHS Secretary Kim Johnson on President Trump’s Budget Bill

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.