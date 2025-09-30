Cal Hospital Compare Announces the 2025 Hospitals Leading Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Care

Sacramento, CA – California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS) Secretary Kim Johnson, along with Cal Hospital Compare, recognized hospitals across California today for their high performance in caring for patients with substance use disorder (SUD).

91 hospitals met performance standards in SUD care

33 hospitals have achieved the highest levels of performance for 2 consecutive years

32 hospitals have significantly improved the level of SUD care provided from last year

“Improving access to substance use disorder care and treatment takes a community. September carries special significance as we recognize National Recovery month. Cal Hospital Compare has expanded its Opioid Care Honor Roll program to reflect the growing trend across California hospitals to provide navigation and harm reduction services to individuals with a SUD. Through its annual program, Cal Hospital Compare helps us to celebrate hospitals doing excellent work and show where improvement is needed.” Kim Johnson, CalHHS Secretary

Hospitals achieving the highest level of performance for two consecutive years Adventist Health Bakersfield Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center Adventist Health Howard Memorial LA General Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Marshall Hospital Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Antelope Valley Medical Center Providence Mission Hospital Barton Memorial Hospital Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Dignity Health – California Hospital Medical Center Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta Scripps Green Hospital Dignity Health Mercy San Juan Medical Center Scripps Memorial Hospital – Encinitas Dignity Health Methodist Hospital of Sacramento Scripps Memorial Hospital – La Jolla Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego Dignity Health St. Bernardine Medical Center Sharp Grossmont Hospital Dignity Health Woodland Memorial Hospital St. Louise Regional Hospital Eisenhower Medical Center Tahoe Forest Hospital Hoag Hospital Irvine Tri-City Medical Center Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian UC Davis Medical Center Hoag Orthopedic Institute

“Cal Hospital Compare is proud to contribute to the statewide effort to reduce SUD related deaths by providing a mechanism to evaluate hospital performance, while offering a roadmap for change,” said Dr. Bruce Spurlock, Executive Director of Cal Hospital Compare. “We’ve heard from patients that they want low barrier access to stigma free, culturally sensitive care so we invite all California hospitals to use the Healthcare Organizations Leading SUD Care Hospital Self-Assessment as a tool to evaluate their own performance and benchmark against other hospitals.”

For the past six years, California has recognized hospitals for their progress identifying and treating patients with opioid use disorder (OUD), and now, this honor broadens to include SUD. During this transition year, programmatic activities paid special attention to the management of OUD and alcohol use disorder (AUD). The data supports this, as nationwide, roughly one-half of individuals with a SUD misuse alcohol.

In recognition of their work in 2025, 133 hospitals voluntarily reported their progress on their SUD care activities from safe and effective opioid use, identifying and treating patients with SUD, harm reduction strategies, steps to reduce stigma, and ways they involve patient and families in the decision-making process. Even with the changes in the healthcare landscape and funding, a high number of hospitals continue to participate in this honor roll program, which is a signal that hospitals see continued value in addressing substance misuse in their communities.

Of these hospitals, we congratulate 91 hospitals for making this year’s honor roll in one or more of the following performance categories: superior performance, excellent progress, sustained improvement over a two-year period, and most improved. However, participation alone is a signal to California’s healthcare community that all 133 hospitals are actively accelerating and strengthening their ability to provide SUD care and treatment. This fact sheet lists all honor roll recipients and participants.

Participating hospitals have consistently improved their SUD practices across all domains of care outlined in the Healthcare Organizations Leading SUD Care Hospital Self-Assessment, most notably in the areas of providing harm reduction services and supplies, as well as addressing stigma with providers and staff. “Progress in these areas helps hospitals to meet patients where they are at,” said Dr. Spurlock. Around 20% of participating hospitals have advanced processes in place to support substance exposed birthing persons and newborns and use data to understand and support their more vulnerable SUD patients.

All hospitals are encouraged to participate in the annual Healthcare Organizations Leading SUD Care Honor Roll program so they can keep pace with emerging best practices.

In 2026, Cal Hospital Compare will continue to support the growth of SUD services across California hospitals by updating the Healthcare Organizations Leading SUD Care Self-Assessment with emerging best practices for other commonly misused substances and disseminating these best practices among participating hospitals. “Identification, treatment, and harm reduction remain effective strategies to address addiction and mental health issues in our communities, and saving lives,” said Dr. Spurlock.

For more details on Healthcare Organizations Leading SUD Care Honor Roll program and to access the Fact Sheet, please visit the Cal Hospital Compare website.

For more than a decade, Cal Hospital Compare has been providing Californians with objective hospital performance ratings. Cal Hospital Compare is a nonprofit organization governed by a multistakeholder board that includes representatives of hospitals, purchasers, consumer groups, and health plans. It uses an open and collaborative process to aggregate public data and establish relevant measures and scoring.