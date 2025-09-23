CalHHS Connect: How Federal Policy Changes are Impacting a Healthy California for All
CalHHS is hosting a webinar series focused on federal policy changes in health and human services and how California is responding.
Vaccine Access & Guidance
Heading into respiratory virus season, Californians deserve clear, science-based recommendations and access to immunizations to protect themselves from vaccine-preventable disease. Learn about the changes to state law to maintain insurance coverage and ensure access to vaccines across pharmacies, clinics, and other health care providers.
View the Vaccine Access and Guidance presentation.
00:00 Introduction
03:10 Public Health Updates
19:23 Health Plan Coverage Requirements
24:10 Medi-Cal Vaccine Coverage Updates
25:27 Questions & Answers
43:29 Closing
Speakers
Resources
Updated California law requires health plans and insurance companies regulated by the State of California, including Medi-Cal plans, to continue covering regular immunizations recommended by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This includes flu, COVID-19, and RSV.
Check with your health plan or health insurer if you have questions about coverage. To schedule your vaccine appointment, contact your health care provider, local pharmacy, or visit myturn.ca.gov.
