Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3004794

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Helpard

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-585-4936

 

DATE/TIME: 07/16/2025 08:37 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Rossignol Dery

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Barre, VT

 

VICTIM: Chris Dessureau

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a dispute in Williamstown, Vermont at the Green Mountain Auto Spa. Investigation into this incident led to the arrest of Rossignol Dery (02/02/1970) for the crimes of Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Mischief. Dery was processed and released at the Berlin State Police Barracks and was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/06/2025 at 08:30 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

