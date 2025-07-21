Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3004794
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Helpard
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-585-4936
DATE/TIME: 07/16/2025 08:37 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Rossignol Dery
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Barre, VT
VICTIM: Chris Dessureau
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a dispute in Williamstown, Vermont at the Green Mountain Auto Spa. Investigation into this incident led to the arrest of Rossignol Dery (02/02/1970) for the crimes of Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Mischief. Dery was processed and released at the Berlin State Police Barracks and was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/06/2025 at 08:30 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2025
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
